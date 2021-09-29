Thanks to our generous donors, dedicated employees and retirees for making this event a success

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Air Canada Foundation successfully raised more than $765,000 during the ninth edition of its annual golf tournament. The tournament resumed after a one-year pause due to COVID-19. The fundraising event will support charitable organizations dedicated to the health and well-being of children and youth in Canada. Held at the Saint-Raphaël Golf Club on Monday, September 27, following local COVID-19 protocols, the event welcomed approximately 250 guests.

"On behalf of all the children and families whose lives are touched by the Foundation, I extend a heartfelt thank you to Air Canada's partners and friends who joined us today to support the Foundation's activities," said Priscille LeBlanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. "Their ongoing generosity is particularly heartwarming this year as the pandemic has made times more difficult than ever for many of the young Canadians we support. The funds raised at this event will go to children in need, some who otherwise would not get to eat breakfast everyday and others who need to fly great distances for urgent medical care."

"After a challenging 2020, we were thrilled to finally hold this annual event that helps support charitable organizations across Canada which are focused on the health and well-being of children and youth. The Foundation has made a difference in the lives of thousands of children, and through the tireless work of so many outstanding Air Canada volunteers, employees and retirees, as well as the unwavering support of our partners. This successful event would not have been possible without them," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

One of the activities during the tournament allowed golfers to support three charities selected by the Air Canada Foundation. Each participant was given a $50 certificate, which they could donate to either of the three charitable organizations during their round of play. Thanks to this initiative, The Terry Fox Foundation, La Tablée des Chefs and Canadian Red Cross received a total amount of $12,000.

Youngsters Maika and Zachary, representing charitable partners of the Air Canada Foundation, played an important role by manning the highly coveted lemonade stand. Together, they raised approximately $16,375.

At the closing of the event, each guest received a meal box, courtesy of the Tablée des Chefs. Unused meal boxes were donated to the Old Brewery Mission.

The Air Canada Foundation was pleased to welcome TD as Presenting Partner of this year's event. The event's Patrons of Honour and Gold sponsors were:

AAR CWT Pretium Aéroports de Montréal Edmonton International

Airport RRD Air Canada EY SmartKargo Air Miles HCL Stikeman Elliott American Express HSBC Bank Canada STS Aviation Services American Express Global

Business Travel IBM Canada Ltd. TW Insurance Services Inc. Avolon Aero Jazz Unifor CAE KPMG Visa Canada Calgary Airport Authority Macquarie Bank Voyzant CIBC Capital Markets Mondee Group

Citibank Canada Nordic Aviation Capital



In 2020 alone, the Air Canada Foundation granted over $2.4 million in financial and in-kind support to 100 Canadian registered charities and helped over 150 fundraising events and initiatives.

Further to its annual golf tournament, the Air Canada Foundation raises funds through a number of initiatives, including Every Bit Counts, an on-board collection program that facilitates the donation of currency of any denomination on Air Canada flights or through collection containers available at Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges.

About the Air Canada Foundation

About the Air Canada Foundation: The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please visit www.aircanada.com/foundation or in Air Canada's 2020 Corporate Sustainability report available at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld.

