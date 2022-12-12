MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today congratulated Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo, on being named Executive of the Year by Air Cargo World, one of the longest-standing publications focused on the transportation and logistics industries.

Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo, at Air Canada. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"This award is a very well-deserved recognition for Jason, which I know he shares with his team. Since joining Air Canada to lead our cargo division, he has demonstrated his ability to build and lead a strong team that is well positioned to drive our cargo business forward. Coming to Air Canada Cargo at the height of the pandemic presented a unique set of challenges, and he rose to meet them head on. He sought out new opportunities, implemented new strategies, oversaw the introduction of our Boeing 767 freighters and furthered investments in technology and our people to position the business for growth and continued success," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

Under his leadership, Air Canada Cargo posted record revenues in 2021 and continues to grow its business through critical investments in infrastructure and technology. That includes a cold chain facility at its global Toronto Hub, warehouse expansion in Frankfurt and a continued investment in digital solutions to streamline operations and better serve its customers.

Jason joined Air Canada Cargo in January of 2021, and has overseen a tremendous transformation that has resulted in a thriving cargo division despite the effects of the pandemic on the global supply chain. The most visible sign of that transformation has been the entry into service of dedicated Boeing 767-300 freighters, with two in operation and eight more on the way. Air Canada has also ordered two Boeing 777 freighters for delivery in 2024.

To determine the 2022 Air Cargo Executive of the Year, Air Cargo World's editorial team elected four outstanding leaders in airfreight based on notable contributions, such as innovation and growth, made in 2022. Air Cargo World also received feedback from a 300-plus reader survey, which the editorial team used in its final evaluation.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: [email protected]; Internet: aircanada.com/media