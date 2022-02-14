Government of Canada grants $300,000 in financial assistance to the Lévis organization. This contribution is part of nearly $40M in support from the Government of Canada for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

LÉVIS, QC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

AG-Bio Centre is a business incubator within the Cégep Lévis-Lauzon technology complex. The start-up support this organization has offered since 2001 has enabled over 200 businesses to provide innovative goods and services in the areas of agri-food, biotechnology, and environmental sciences. To enable it to pursue its mission, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a $300,000 non‑repayable contribution for the Lévis organization.

This support will help AG-Bio Centre to provide personalized, flexible, scalable coaching and consulting services through an innovation-based approach built around a network of multidisciplinary experts.

Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that will take place in the coming weeks confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

Quotes

"AG-Bio Centre is a major contributor to the economic vitality of the Lévis region and all Quebec regions given the varied locations of its clients. Its success and the success of the businesses it incubates will have spin-offs well beyond the region's borders. By helping Quebec's SMEs and organizations pursue their operations and launch new projects, our government is enabling them to play a major role in the economy of tomorrow and to help rebuild a greener, stronger, more resilient and most just economy for all."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"CED's support enables us to be at the centre of industries looking far into the future. We mentor entrepreneurs with ingenious ideas and an abundance of energy. Our experience and our resources enable us to recognize the potential of innovations destined to become extraordinary ventures in sync with new needs. Thank you to the team at CED for their dynamism and for being such a close ally."

Alain Cadoret, CEO, AG-Bio Centre

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]