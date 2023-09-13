New offer allows all Aeroplan Credit Cardholders to enjoy a free hotel night for every four-night consecutive stay booked with points

Aeroplan is the first loyalty program to offer unlimited Fourth Night Free benefits to both Canadian and U.S. Credit Cardholders

Offer available to all Aeroplan co-brand Credit Cardholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, an Aeroplan Credit Card gets you more out of your vacation — with a free night for every four-night consecutive stay booked with points. With the launch of its latest hotel rewards extension, Aeroplan becomes the first airline rewards loyalty program credit card to offer an unlimited Fourth Night Free offer to credit cardholders in Canada and the U.S., making it the go-to travel rewards program for more than just flights.

Starting today, an Aeroplan Credit Card gets you more out of your vacation — with a free night for every four-night consecutive stay booked with points. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"When we launched HotelSavers last year, we set out to build a best-in-class hotel rewards lineup to match our best-in-class flight rewards," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "With this unlimited Fourth Night Free offer, our members can now stay longer with their Aeroplan points, taking their travel budgets even further."

Aeroplan Credit Cardholders can choose from hundreds of thousands of stays for every budget from major hotel brands. With no cap or blackouts, credit cardholders can stack free nights when they book more with points, and those booking a four-night consecutive stay will only need to redeem Aeroplan points for three nights. For an eight-night consecutive stay, credit cardholders need only redeem Aeroplan points for six nights. Aeroplan's Fourth Night Free offer calculates savings based on the average points cost of all four nights for maximum value.

Since the launch of HotelSavers in 2022, Aeroplan members have saved on more than 140,000 nights booked with points. Using the Fourth Night Free offer, credit cardholders can now multiply their points savings of up to 30 per cent when booking at more than 300,000 hotels, including HotelSavers properties.

Aeroplan Credit Cardholders Get More Out of Aeroplan

With points adding up for every dollar spent, the Aeroplan Credit Card is the fastest way to earn Aeroplan rewards. Having an Aeroplan Credit Card also unlocks access to exclusive benefits such as preferred pricing on Air Canada flight rewards, free first checked bags, and more, making it a must-have travel companion whether you travel a little or a lot.

The Fourth Night Free promotion applies to all eligible Aeroplan primary co-brand Cardholders and linked secondary Cardholders, including U.S. Cardholders. The offer runs between September 13, 2023, and December 31, 2024, 12:00 EST, with the ability to book stays for dates after 2024.

For more information, go to aeroplan.com/4thnight

Aeroplan's Credit Cards are issued by TD, American Express, and CIBC in Canada, and with Chase in the United States. To learn more, go to aircanada.com/creditcards

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

