MONTREAL, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the expansion of its multi-modal Landline service that will enable customers at Kingston Norman Rogers Airport to seamlessly connect with its global hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The new luxury motorcoach service, with features such as spacious leather seats and fast, free Wi-Fi, will begin operating September 23rd with two return trips daily that are conveniently timed for connections to and from flights across Air Canada's worldwide network.

"We are delighted to be reconnecting customers in Kingston and the surrounding region to our global network. This is a premier example of the new opportunities our growing partnership with The Landline Company unlocks. Customers travelling between Norman Rogers Airport and Toronto Pearson on Landline's premium motorcoaches will enjoy the same benefits as those making air-only connections, including the convenience of a single itinerary and through-tagged baggage when departing Kingston, disruption protection, and Aeroplan earning opportunities," said Ranbir Singh, Director, Regional Airlines and Markets, at Air Canada.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Air Canada into Eastern Ontario," said Nick Johnson, Vice President, Commercial at Landline. "This new Air Canada service allows Kingston travellers to seamlessly book one-stop journeys on aircanada.com from Kingston Airport (YGK) through Toronto Pearson to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, and hundreds of Air Canada destinations worldwide, just as they would with a traditional connecting regional flight."

"The return of Air Canada to Kingston marks a critical step forward in reconnecting our community to the global economy," said Craig Desjardins, Director of Strategy, Innovation and Partnerships, at the City of Kingston. "Reliable, integrated transportation links like this are essential to supporting our tourism sector, enabling workforce mobility, and strengthening Kingston's appeal as a destination for conferences, investment, and innovation. This partnership with Air Canada and Landline ensures that Kingston remains open, accessible, and competitive in a rapidly evolving economy."

How it works

Air Canada and The Landline Company have operated intermodal services since May 2024 between Toronto Pearson and John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton and Region of Waterloo International Airport. With today's expansion, Landline will now also operate two, non-stop round trips daily to Toronto Pearson from Kingston Norman Rogers Airport in eastern Ontario. Air Canada customers beginning their journey at Kingston will check in as normal for their flight, have their bags tagged and obtain boarding passes for all segments of their trip. At a designated departure point at the Kingston airport, they will board a luxury, Air Canada-branded motorcoach and their checked baggage will be loaded. Upon arrival at Toronto Pearson, customers will proceed directly to self-service bag drop, and then through security. For launch, many motor coach segments can be booked at no added fee, compared to journeys originating at Toronto Pearson. Air Canada is also issuing a fee waiver for customers looking to add motorcoach segments to existing bookings. Customers can reach out to the Air Canada Contact Centre to take advantage of the waiver until December 31st, 2025.

The new landline Kingston-Toronto service will commence operation on September 23rd, 2025.

Number Depart Arrive Frequency AC2514 Kingston (YGK) 04:00 Toronto (YYZ) 06:50 Daily AC2515 Toronto (YYZ) 08:10 Kingston (YGK) 11:05 Daily AC2516 Kingston (YGK) 14:00 Toronto (YYZ) 17:30 Daily AC2517 Toronto (YYZ) 19:10 Kingston (YGK) 22:05 Daily

In the event of coach or flight delays, customers travelling on Landline will be automatically offered the same protections as customers travelling on air-only itineraries. Members of Air Canada's Aeroplan program will earn points for both ground and air segments, as on any normal connecting flight itinerary. For more information see www.aircanada.com/landline

Premium motorcoaches

The motorcoaches used by Landline for Air Canada are made in Canada by Prevost, a manufacturer of touring coaches based in Sainte-Claire, Quebec. Each Landline motorcoach provides a premium experience, with 36 spacious, leather seats in a two-by-one configuration. The coaches are equipped with free Wi-Fi, power and a table tray available at each seat, generous overhead storage for carry-on baggage, and an onboard lavatory. Announcements will be made in both Official Languages and the coaches are fully accessible, including a power lift for customers requiring mobility aids.

Air Canada regional services

Air Canada operates to 40 communities across Canada, including in partnership with regional carriers Jazz Aviation LP and PAL Airlines. Through its innovative partnership with Landline, Air Canada is extending its regional network to conveniently connect local airports directly to its global network. There is potential to further expand the partnership with Landline to connect with other regional airports in Canada at a future date.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About The Landline Company

The biggest airlines in the world trust Landline to power their first and last mile connectivity. Landline's industry-first platform allows airlines to leverage the seamlessness and affordability of ground transportation to add dynamic new routes to their network without sacrificing on quality or customer experience. Landline operates seamless multi-modal networks on behalf of Air Canada, American Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines. Landline is fundamentally reshaping the way every consumer thinks about the travel day by making air travel multi-modal. Visit landlineco.com for more information.

