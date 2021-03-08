"We redesigned Aeroplan with the feedback and ideas of over 36,000 people. Consistently across this group, members told us that they wanted more opportunities to earn and redeem points in their everyday lives at their favourite brands. We're proud to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with Starbucks, a globally respected brand offering the best-in-class experience for all its customers," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing and eCommerce, Air Canada. "New everyday partnerships with well-loved, frequently used brands are another reason to get excited about the reimagined Aeroplan."

"By bringing together two of the country's most celebrated rewards programs, Starbucks Rewards and Aeroplan, we're excited to open up a new world of benefits for customers and invite more Canadians to try the Starbucks experience," says Peter Furnish, vice president, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Canada. "Through the Starbucks app, we continue to build meaningful ways to deepen our direct relationships with our customers digitally."

This new Starbucks partnership is another example of Aeroplan's commitment to rewarding and recognizing all travelers—both frequent and occasional. In addition to launching this new partnership with Starbucks and other everyday marquee brands yet to be announced, Aeroplan will be introducing a series of "Aeroplan Ahead" offers throughout 2021. These time-limited offers will give members special earning opportunities on the ground and at home, setting them up for future travel, whenever they're ready to get back in the skies.

How it works:

Go to aircanada.com/starbucks to link your Aeroplan account with a Starbucks Rewards account. Start earning Aeroplan points for the following Starbucks Rewards activities:

Earn 75 Aeroplan points each time you load or reload $50 up to $74.99 to your Starbucks Card.

Earn 150 Aeroplan points each time you load or reload $75 or more to your Starbucks Card.

Not yet a Starbucks Rewards member? Earn a one-time bonus of 400 Aeroplan points when you create a new Starbucks Rewards account, link it to your Aeroplan account and make your first purchase using the Starbucks app within one month of creating the Starbucks Rewards account. Visit aircanada.com/starbucks for full details.

To celebrate the launch, earn more Aeroplan points for the following limited time bonus Starbucks Rewards activities:

Until June 6, 2021 , earn 25 Aeroplan points when you make four or more qualifying transactions in a week. Visit aircanada.com/starbucks for full details.

Earn 50 Aeroplan points every time you redeem at least 150 Stars two times or more in one calendar month until May 31 , 2021. Visit aircanada.com/starbucks for full details.

In addition, linked members can purchase Starbucks Cards for a discounted number of points. Redeem as little as 1,000 Aeroplan points for a $10 Starbucks Card at the Aeroplan eStore.

Until November 7, 2021, members who use their TD Aeroplan Visa card earn 50 percent more Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on eligible credit card purchases at participating Starbucks locations. Click here for more details.

For more information on the partnership, full details on the offers or to link an account, please visit: www.aircanada.com/starbucks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America received for second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for its CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Starbucks Canada

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://stories.starbucks.ca or www.starbucks.ca.

