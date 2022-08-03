Introducing for the first time under the Advil brand, a single tablet combining ibuprofen and acetaminophen

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - For more than three decades, Canadians have trusted Advil to deliver relief from pain. New Advil PLUS Acetaminophen – from Haleon (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare), a leader in pain relief – combines ibuprofen and acetaminophen to fight pain in two ways. This is the first product brought to market by Haleon since launching as an independent company focused entirely on consumer healthcare.

Advil Introduces Advil PLUS Acetaminophen to Canadians, Combining Two Trusted Pain Relievers into One Convenient Tablet (CNW Group/Haleon)

No pain is the same, with 76 per cent of Canadian experiencing some version of pain and, on average, experiencing three to four different types1. Advil PLUS Acetaminophen combines two of the most popular multi-indication pain relievers in Canada, into one convenient tablet, to help treat headaches, migraine pain, back, muscle, joint, menstrual pain and fever.

"For decades, Canadians have been alternating or combining ibuprofen and acetaminophen to help manage their pain, as per the advice of healthcare professionals, though this has historically been cautioned," said Dr. Nardine Nakhla, community pharmacist and Clinical Lecturer at the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy. "We now have more literature to support the combined use of ibuprofen and acetaminophen, and with Advil combining these active ingredients into one product, Canadians can choose an effective, non-prescription solution, that helps manage some of the most common pain types in adults."

Advil PLUS Acetaminophen is a pain-fighting combination of ibuprofen and acetaminophen—two distinct mechanisms of action that fight pain in two ways.2 Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) that targets pain at the source and decreases the synthesis of pain and inflammation mediators.2,3 Acetaminophen, a non-NSAID analgesic, is believed to exert its effects via COX inhibition in the central nervous system and activation of central serotonergic pathways.4,5

"The new treatment also provides clinicians with further therapeutic options to help reduce the frequency and severity of acute pain in adults," said Dr. Nakhla. "Advil PLUS Acetaminophen is a valuable addition to the roster of pain treatments for clinicians nationwide, offering up to eight hours of long-lasting effective pain relief, with lower maximum daily doses of each ingredient."

Advil PLUS Acetaminophen is indicated for fast and effective temporary pain relief in adults over 18 years. It is now available over the counter at pharmacies, grocery stores, and retailers across Canada and online. Find more information about Advil PLUS Acetaminophen at advil.ca.

Important safety information about Advil PLUS Acetaminophen

Before using the product, consumers should read the Advil PLUS Acetaminophen drug facts label and consumer medication leaflet.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. The group employs over 22,000 people across 170 markets, who are united by Haleon's purpose - to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Voltaren, Neocitran, Otrivin, Polident and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com



SOURCE Haleon

