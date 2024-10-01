MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, today announced the appointment of Christine Jakovcic as General Manager, Haleon Canada. This appointment follows Rupa Bahri stepping down after a distinguished 13-year career with the company to pursue other interests. Over the past six years, Rupa's leadership has been pivotal in elevating the Canadian business, achieving exceptional growth, and nurturing an inclusive, engaged company culture.

To ensure a smooth transition, Rupa will remain with the company for the coming months to support the Canadian team and her successor.

Christine Jakovcic will be joining Haleon as the new General Manager for Canada, effective October 1, 2024. Christine comes to us from Kellanova, where she served as Vice President, Global Snacks Brands. Christine brings strong expertise in strategy development, P&L management, and a track record of driving growth from her previous roles at Procter & Gamble, Molson Coors, Kellogg and Kellanova. As a Canadian, Christine has an in-depth understanding of the local market and consumer needs, which will be crucial in advancing Haleon's strategic goals in Canada.

Lisa Paley, President, North America commented "Christine brings a wealth of experience and a passion for health and wellness that will be instrumental in helping Canada realize our shared vision. I have complete confidence in Christine's abilities and am eager to see how her unique insights and expertise will drive our continued growth and success. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Rupa for her significant contributions to the business and her dedicated leadership."

Christine Jakovcic commented "I am delighted to join Haleon and contribute to a company that is at the forefront of consumer health. I look forward to engaging with our talented team, understanding the needs of our consumers, and building on the solid foundation laid by my predecessor. Together, I am confident we can continue to drive growth and make a positive impact in the Canadian market."

