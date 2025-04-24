Haleon Canada, and its more than 25 brands, will have category exclusivity for Pain Relief, Oral Healthcare, Vitamins, Digestive Health, and Respiratory including cough and cold. The partnership, negotiated by Canadian Soccer Business, will promote inclusivity through health education, access and sport.

"Soccer is one of the most accessible and fastest-growing sports in the country, as it can be played by anyone, anywhere," said Syed Zeeshan Shams, Head of Marketing for Haleon Canada. "Self-care and prevention are the best defense, and Haleon's products can assist Canadians, including athletes at all levels, in maintaining their health and performance."

The partnership will kick-off with Canada Soccer's National Teams' 2025 international match schedule building toward Canada's participation in FIFA World Cup '26 on home soil and through the much-anticipated 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Haleon will bring the partnership to life through online, in-stadium and retailer activations, designed to create unforgettable moments for soccer fans across Canada.

"The enthusiasm and energy for soccer continues to grow among Canadians," said Dominic Martin, Director of Marketing, Canada Soccer. "We are proud to introduce this collaboration which highlights the shared values of both Haleon and Canada Soccer in fostering a culture of proactive health management and peak performance on and off the pitch."

This marks Haleon Canada's first national, full-portfolio sponsorship.

"Haleon and Canada Soccer are very much aligned in their approaches to health and wellness, so it's fitting that they are now partnering to promote such essential principles," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Soccer Business. "We look forward to supporting them in leveraging this relationship to benefit fans of soccer on and off the pitch in the coming years."

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding, Haleon Canada brands include: Advil, Buckley's, Centrum, Emergen-C, Flonase, NeoCitran, Nexium, Polident, Robitussin, Sensodyne, TUMS, Voltaren and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands visit www.haleon.com .

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com.

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Men's and Women's National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

