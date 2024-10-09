Ahead of cold and flu season, this donation helps put critical medicine in the hands of those who need it most.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Haleon (Canada), a global leader in consumer health, announced today a donation of over 280,000 bottles of Children's Advil to two Canadian-based, non-profit organizations. This donation supports Haleon's purpose and is helping to ensure no child is left with untreated fever or pain.

Haleon Canada Donates Children’s Advil to Organizations in Need (CNW Group/Haleon)

"Haleon Canada is always searching for new ways to deliver better everyday health with humanity," said Sarey Wulf, Head of Corporate Affairs, Haleon Canada. "With cold and flu season around the corner, we found an opportunity to allocate a portion of our Children's Advil as a donation, helping the people and the places that need it most."

Haleon's donation of Children's Advil, totaling almost $2 million CAD, will be distributed both domestically and internationally through its partnerships with Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) and GlobalMedic. This collaboration aims to ensure that children in need have access to essential health care, highlighting Haleon's commitment to supporting local and global health initiatives. The donations will help address health disparities and improve the well-being of children in various communities.

"We are incredibly grateful to Haleon for their generous donation of Children's Advil," said Rahul Singh, Executive Director, GlobalMedic. "This partnership will enhance our ability to provide essential healthcare support to children in need close to home and abroad."

"Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of many families," said Lois Brown, HPIC's President. "Having this donation of Children's Advil will ensure that children, no matter where they are, have access to the medication they need to stay healthy and thrive."

Haleon continues to strive to make healthcare more inclusive, achievable and sustainable. Despite improvements in medicine, data and technology, this remains elusive for too many people. Together with community partners, Haleon continues to pioneer new ways of bringing better everyday health to under-served sections of society.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Voltaren, NeoCitran, Polident, and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding. To learn more, visit Haleon.com.

About GlobalMedic

GlobalMedic is a registered Canadian charity whose mandate is to provide people affected by poverty, disaster and/or conflict with humanitarian aid – both on a domestic and global scale. Headquartered in Toronto and established by Rahul Singh, GlobalMedic's guiding principle is getting the Right Aid to the Right People at the Right Time propelling their mission to deliver maximum aid impact with remarkable operational efficiency.

GlobalMedic's portfolio includes six core Emergency Programs – Water, Food, RescUAV, Flood, Medical and Shelter. GlobalMedic serves communities on both a domestic and global scale through their six core Emergency Programs.

About HPIC

Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) is a registered charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving the health of millions of people living in vulnerable communities around the world. HPIC works with hundreds of partners in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, generous donors and everyday Canadians in providing support, supplies and medicines to about 1 million people every year. They equip medical mission teams, stock clinics and hospitals in impoverished communities, mobilize medical relief during global emergencies and help to build local healthcare capacity.

Their mission is unique - HPIC is the only charity licensed by Health Canada to handle donated medicines.

