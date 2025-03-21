OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A strong Canadian economy depends on everyone having the opportunity to fully participate in economic, social and cultural life. Removing systemic barriers to gender equality, while preventing and addressing all forms of gender-based violence, is essential to building a future where all Canadians can thrive.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, who is responsible for the Department of Women and Gender Equality, announced up to $5.9 million for seven projects that will advance gender equality.

The following two organizations will receive up to $1.2 million to increase their capacity as well as the capacity of national women's organizations to achieve their goals, build knowledge, and implement change:

Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women (CRIAW) ( Ottawa, ON )

Project name: Building the Capacity of National Women's Rights Organizations

Women's Program Funding Amount: $1,100,000

Project name: Advancing Equality on the Way to the 100th Anniversary of the 'Persons' Case

Women's Program Funding Amount: up to $99,998

The following five organizations will receive up to $4.7 million to help support victims and survivors of gender-based violence by expanding the scope and effectiveness of their efforts, and will be another step towards ending gender-based violence:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services ( Ottawa, ON )

Project name: Equitable Start: Accessible Early Learning and Child Care for survivors of GBV

Gender-based Violence Program Funding Amount: up to $299,855

Project name: Improving Institutional Accountability Project – Phase III

Gender-based Violence Program Funding Amount: up to $755,331

Project name: Relational Healing and Health in Women Survivors of GBV: Trauma-Informed Relational Care

Gender-based Violence Program Funding Amount: up to $1,256,918

Project name: Resilience in Action: Intersectional Approaches to Addressing GBV in Diverse Communities

Gender-based Violence Program Funding Amount: up to $1,988,556

Project name: Over-Represented, and Under-Protected: Building A Reproductive Justice Framework Centring Indigenous, Black, and Afro-Indigenous Communities in the GTA

Gender-based Violence Program Funding Amount: up to $400,000

Whether it is by supporting women in business, leadership, and culture, or ensuring their safety and security, everyone plays a role in advancing gender equality and ending gender-based violence. Investing in initiatives that empower women helps build a stronger, more sustainable future for all.

Quotes

"When we invest in advancing gender equality, we invest in stronger communities, a thriving economy, and a more inclusive future. This funding demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to breaking down barriers and ensuring that women and all victims and survivors of gender-based violence have the support they need to succeed in every aspect of society."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick facts

In 2018, 44% (or 6.2 million) of women in Canada who were ever partnered reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime (since the age of 15).

who were ever partnered reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime (since the age of 15). In 2018, 30% of women reported having been sexually assaulted at least once since age 15, a rate almost four times higher than that for men.

Women occupy only 30% of senior management positions and just 35% of other management positions.

86% of gender-equality seeking organizations in Canada experienced an increased demand for programming and/or services between 2015 and 2020, but 57% had to cancel programming or services, or shut down for a period over the same time frame due to a lack of resources.

experienced an increased demand for programming and/or services between 2015 and 2020, but 57% had to cancel programming or services, or shut down for a period over the same time frame due to a lack of resources. An investment of approximately $601.3 million was made in 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This included $105 million over five years, starting in 2021-2022, for WAGE to enhance the GBV program.

was made in 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This included over five years, starting in 2021-2022, for WAGE to enhance the GBV program. Building on these investments, the Government of Canada invested $539.3 million over five years (2022 to 2027), including $525 million over four years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

invested over five years (2022 to 2027), including over four years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. Since becoming an official department in 2018, Women and Gender Equality Canada has invested over $497 million in more than 1,110 projects through the Women's Program to advance women's equality.

