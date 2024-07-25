Advancing collaboration of historic Haida Nation Recognition Act and Indigenous-led conservation

HAIDA GWAII, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - This week, Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, President of the Council of the Haida Nation, met with federal ministers and Haida leadership to discuss matters of shared importance.

The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Gary Anandasangaree, reaffirmed the federal government's dedication to driving forward the legislative process for Bill S-16, An Act respecting the recognition of the Haida Nation and the Council of the Haida Nation, and coordinating with the Haida Nation's negotiation team and provincial officials to determine the next steps for reconciliation efforts. This crucial piece of legislation, which has received strong backing from the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and the Haida Nation, is currently on third reading in the House of Commons. Once passed, it will formally recognize the Haida Nation's inherent rights of governance and self-determination, as well as the Council of the Haida Nation as the government of the Haida Nation. Additional conversations took place and will continue in coordination with the Haida Nation's negotiating team and provincial officials to chart the next steps to advance reconciliation and recognize the Nation's relationship with the land.

Arriving earlier in the week, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault, also discussed sustainable environmental practices with the Haida Nation, including renewable energy sources, Guardians programs and Haida-led protected areas. Marine conservation was also discussed, including the recently announced Great Bear Sea Project for Finance Permanence (PFP), which involves the Haida Nation, 16 other First Nations within the Northern Shelf bioregion, Canada and British Columbia. These initiatives are a testament to the government's ongoing work in recognizing Indigenous rights and Traditional Knowledge in land and environmental stewardship.

The Government of Canada wants to continue the historic collaboration with the Haida Nation long into the future. The three-decade-long partnership has enabled the development of the first co-managed National Park Reserve, Gwaii Hanas, and serves as a model for Canada and the world. The government also wants to continue exploring with the Haida Nation other opportunities for conservation in the Haida Territory, including new marine protected areas.

Bill S-16 advances the principles and approach to reconciliation with the Haida Nation laid out in the GayG̱ahlda • Kwah.hlahl.dáyaa "Changing Tide" Framework for Reconciliation . Further, it implements commitments in the Nang K̲'uula • Nang K̲'úulaas Recognition Agreement , entered into by the Haida Nation, the Government of Canada and British Columbia in July 2023 .





. Further, it implements commitments in the , entered into by the Haida Nation, the Government of and in . The Council of the Haida Nation was formed as a national government in 1974. The Constitution of the Haida Nation was formally adopted in 2003. It mandates the Council to conduct the external affairs of the Haida Nation and to steward the lands and waters of Haida Gwaii on behalf of the Haida Nation. This ensures that the Haida relationship with Haida Gwaii continues in perpetuity.

