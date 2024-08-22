TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - ABC Life Literacy Canada is delighted to announce the top and honourable mention winners of the 2024 Canada Life Literacy Innovation Award (LIA) – an annual award that recognizes innovative adult literacy programs across Canada.

Nova Scotia's Adult Learning Association of Cape Breton County will be presented the top award along with $20,000, which will support future programming. In addition to the top winner, two honourable mention winners will each receive $10,000.

Each of the winners has demonstrated that their program has made a positive contribution to the lives of adult learners in their community and serves as a model for other organizations to adapt.

"We had an abundance of outstanding submissions this year, however these three programs stood out for their creativity, innovation and significant impact on Canadians' literacy skills," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "We are thankful to Canada Life for their support of this award, which ultimately helps build capacity in the literacy and learning field."

Since its inception in 2012, 59 LIAs have been awarded to literacy organizations across the country (13 top awards and 46 honourable mention awards), representing over half a million dollars in funding for the field.

"ABC Life Literacy Canada helps inspire people of all ages to make meaningful change and reach their full potential. We're honoured to support the Canada Life Literacy Innovation Award and recognize organizations that are making an impact," says Stephanie Halligan, Director Community Relations, Canada Life. "Congratulations to all the winners."

The Adult Learning Association of Cape Breton County will be honoured with the LIA in October during a virtual event. The award presentation followed by a moderated discussion will showcase all 2024 LIA winners as models for best practice in the literacy sector. Register for the virtual event.

TOP WINNER, receiving $20,000

Adult Learning Association of Cape Breton County, Sydney, NS

Program: Making Meals Together

The Making Meals Together program challenges learners to work together to create meals using low-cost kitchen tools such as air fryers. At the start of each class, learners review the ingredients required for the meal. They then share shopping tips and look at grocery flyers to help create a grocery list that fits within their budget. The program was developed in response to rising food costs leading to an increase in food insecurity, as well as a lack of knowledge in preparing inexpensive and healthy meals. Through the program, learners can improve upon their financial literacy, numeracy, reading, collaboration and health literacy skills. The program showcased a strong positive impact on its learners, with 96% reporting that they were willing to try more foods, 100% feeling an improvement in their cooking skills, and 88% feeling more confident in shopping and creating lower-cost meals.

HONOURABLE MENTION WINNERS, receiving $10,000 each

Mohawk College, Hamilton, ON

Program: Deaf Empowerment Program

The Deaf Empowerment Program (DEP) aims to help Deaf adults improve their reading, writing, mathematics and employability skills, preparing them for post-secondary education or the workforce. As one of only two Literacy and Basic Skills service providers in the province focusing on this demographic, DEP stands out by offering instruction solely in American Sign Language (ASL). DEP was developed in response to a critical need identified in the late 1980s within the Ontario Deaf community for adult education that goes beyond high school. Before DEP's inception, Deaf adults had limited opportunities to develop skills necessary for employment or higher education. Many were inadequately prepared for the workforce, often resorting to government assistance. DEP was created to fill this gap, providing an ASL-friendly learning environment led by qualified Deaf instructors who have personally experienced the challenges their students face. Since its inception, DEP has paved the way for new opportunities for Deaf adults, enabling them to pursue higher education and gain sustainable employment.

NWT Literacy Council, Yellowknife, NT

Program: Reading Together

The Reading Together program is an initiative designed for incarcerated fathers at the North Slave Correctional Complex in Yellowknife. It provides participants with opportunities to engage in literacy activities, such as choosing books, recording bedtime stories for their children, and creating handmade gifts like blankets. The program was developed to support fathers by enhancing their literacy skills while creating meaningful connections with their children through reading and crafting. It aims to break cycles of low literacy and incarceration, particularly among Indigenous participants. The program also seeks to prepare participants for successful reintegration into their communities by emphasizing the importance of family literacy and early childhood development. Participating fathers expressed deep gratitude and a desire for the program to continue, citing its emotional impact and therapeutic value.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca .

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

Canada Life looks at all the ways we can support communities to help them reach their potential, every day. We work with organizations that are forward thinking and collaborative so that our efforts can create positive change. We're proud to support non-profit, charitable and community organizations each year through cash, in-kind contributions and employee volunteerism. This includes $11.1 million in charitable donations in 2023.

Today, we proudly serve approximately 14.3 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

