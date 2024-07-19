Phase 3 of Covenant House Vancouver, located at 326 West Pender Street, adds 44 new supportive homes for young people aged 16-24 in the community. The opening of this building marks the final step in a three-phase construction and development project which offers a total of 152 new or renovated housing and shelter spaces to at-risk youth in the community.

The four-storey building is the result of partnership between the federal and provincial governments, the City of Vancouver and Covenant House Vancouver. Covenant House operates the building and provides youth with on-site services including life-skills training, education and employment opportunities, case management services, and access to clinical supports through their Rights of Passage (ROP) program.

The main floor has a range of shared spaces, such as a teaching kitchen to teach residents life skills, lounge, meeting rooms, and laundry area on each floor. Residents also have access to a community courtyard with a garden and barbeque, bike share program, fitness room, and access to an Indigenous medicine cabinet. All units include with a bathroom and kitchenette. Residents are also provided with supplies they may need – such as kitchenware – when they move in.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$4.2 million from the federal government, including $1.9 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative, and $2.3 million from the Reaching Home Canada Grant towards the conversion of 19 shelter units to transitional housing units, and $10,000 from the Canada Accessibility Grant

The Province, through BC Housing, has provided $4.5 million in capital funding through the Shovel Ready Housing program

The City of Vancouver has provided the land, which has been leased to Covenant House for a nominal fee

Covenant House Vancouver has provided $1.3 million cash equity

An anonymous donor provided $1 million in grant funding

Quotes:

"Covenant House has a solid history of helping at-risk youth In Vancouver. I'm pleased to see the final phase of this project open its doors so they can continue the important work of serving this community. Young people in Vancouver should always have a safe place to call home and somewhere to access support. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."– The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We want to protect young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in BC by providing them with safe, stable and supportive shelter and housing options, a main objective in our Belonging in BC plan. Covenant House Vancouver gives young people hope, by giving them a safe place to sleep, access to services to find employment, life skills training and clinical supports – setting them up to have a successful future here."– Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing

"Young people need to feel safe, so they focus on their goals. The final phase of Covenant House Vancouver's expansion, paired with the 28 beds at the new Sanctuary Program, provides vital supports for at risk youth and life-changing programs for young people with significant addiction and mental-health concerns. These programs will help hundreds of young people who are facing serious challenges get the support they need." –Jennifer Whiteside, BC Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

"No young person should have to experience life on the street. Unfortunately, they are not immune to the housing insecurity challenges we are seeing in B.C. communities and across Canada. Our government is taking steps to provide safe, indoor spaces for vulnerable young people so we can provide a path out of homelessness. The 152 new spaces are a result of years of work between the Province, the federal government, Covenant House, and the City of Vancouver."– Brenda Bailey, Member of the Legislature for Vancouver-False Creek

"We envision Vancouver as a city where everyone, especially our youth, can find stability and a place they can call home. We are pleased to work with our partners on this important project and provide youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Vancouver with safe and affordable housing." – Ken Sim, Mayor, City of Vancouver

"This partnership is unlocking the doors to endless possibilities and hope for a brighter future. Our developmentally appropriate housing will equip young people with the skills they need and support they deserve as they transition to adulthood. Rooted in best practice, our homes let young people know we see them, they matter, and they are worth it." – Chelsea Minhas, Chief Program and Impact Officer, Covenant House Vancouver

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of the three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health or addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The Rights of Passage program (ROP) provides youth 16 -24 with safe, affordable transitional housing, in their own studio-style apartment along with guidance, structure, and support, while they prepare to transition to the community.

The Rights of Passage program's unique model provides youth with access to individualized case planning, life skills programming, recreational opportunities, and employment and educational support as they move towards independence.

Once a youth is ready to transition from the Rights of Passage program, the program fees they paid throughout their stay are returned to them, providing them with a nest egg as they begin their journey to independence in the community.

Additional Information:

The Province is making a historic $19-billion housing investment to deliver more homes for people in BC Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that are delivered or underway, including nearly 8,500 homes in Vancouver .

housing investment to deliver more homes for people in BC Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that are delivered or underway, including nearly 8,500 homes in . Covenant House Vancouver was established in 1997 with the mission to provide care, support, and hope to young people facing homelessness and survivors of human trafficking.

Each year, Covenant House Vancouver supports thousands of youth aged 16-24 by providing safe housing, meals, hygiene supplies, clothing, mental health and substance-use services, educational support, job placement, health care, and family reconnection, all within a holistic and inclusive framework that addresses their physical, emotional, and psychological needs.

