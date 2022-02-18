Ottawa, Unceded Traditional Algonquin Territory, ON, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to advance reconciliation through the Additions to Reserve process. Expanding the reserve land base is an important step that enables First Nations to improve their members' quality of life by enhancing and diversifying their economic options.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, today, congratulated the Flying Dust First Nation on the addition to the community's reserve land base.

A total of 7.810 acres was added to Flying Dust First Nation. This additional reserve land will lead to further economic development opportunities.

Additions to reserve provide First Nations with a land base to help build more sustainable communities and contribute employment and training opportunities, which benefit both their communities and neighbouring municipalities. By adding lands to reserve, the Government of Canada is fulfilling legal obligations, improving Treaty relationships, and fostering Indigenous economic development opportunities.

Quotes

"Our community will see many benefits from our latest addition to reserve. As a nation we strategically chose this land for economic development purposes. We partnered with industry and provided the vehicle for achieving income tax exemption for their Indian Status employees. In return, the land will provide revenue to the nation through property taxation. It is a win-win situation for both industry and our community."

Chief Jeremy Norman

Flying Dust First Nation

"Congratulations to the Flying Dust First Nation on their latest addition to reserve. This initiative, like many other economic development ventures, will make significant contributions to the local economy through employment and training opportunities, as well as contribute to the economic advancement of the community."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Thank you to Chief Jeremy Norman and his team for their collaboration on this addition to Flying Dust First Nation. This reserve will ensure community members of the Flying Dust First Nation benefit from economic development opportunities that will support their growth now and into the future."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

The Flying Dust First Nation is located on the northeast side of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan , in the northwestern part of the province. The band has a current membership of 1471 people with 600 living on the reserve.

, in the northwestern part of the province. The band has a current membership of 1471 people with 600 living on the reserve. This rural addition to reserve is a legal obligation of Canada under the 1992 Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement Framework Agreement.

under the 1992 Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement Framework Agreement. This addition to reserve is located adjacent to the community and will be used for commercial purposes.

To date, approximately 5,568.620 hectares (13,760.360 acres) of land have been added to the Flying Dust First Nation. The community has been operating under the First Nations Land Management Act since 2013.

since 2013. The current registered owner of the lands is FDB Development Corporation, a 100% band-owned company.

