Accessing Employment Insurance for those affected by Hurricane Fiona

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Hurricane Fiona brought significant damage to Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, and the Government of Canada understands how important Canada's social safety net is for those who have been affected by hazardous weather. Service Canada is standing by to provide services to those in need, including through the Employment Insurance (EI) program.

Those who are unable to work in the aftermath of the storm should apply for EI benefits as soon as possible, even if their employer has not yet issued a record of employment (ROE). While an ROE is required to process an EI claim, Service Canada has a process to establish EI claims without an ROE submitted by the employer. Once the employer has issued an ROE, the claims will be revised with the information received.

To process an EI application, Service Canada will need the applicant's Social Insurance Number (SIN), as well as their mailing and residential addresses. Applicants should provide:

a mailing address where they can receive mail (this could be the address of a friend, family member or temporary shelter, and it can be updated later, if required); and

their usual residential address, even if they are temporarily living somewhere else.

Once entitlement to EI has been confirmed, applicants must complete and file reports online or by phone every two weeks to receive EI benefits. If they receive money from an insurance company because of flooding or wildfires, or if they receive relief funds from the government, the Red Cross or another charitable organization, applicants should not declare these amounts on their EI reports. Emergency relief funds are not considered income for the purposes of EI. Applicants should declare all other amounts received.

To receive payments without any postal delays, applicants are encouraged to sign up for direct deposit.

Quote

"As communities in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec work to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, many will need to access key government services. Service Canada stands ready to assist those in need. Our thoughts remain with all Canadians dealing with the devastating impacts of this storm."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Quick Facts

Some Service Canada Centres and passport offices closed temporarily in the aftermath of the storm. Canadians can find the latest information on the status of Service Canada Centres online.





For information on lost or damaged passports or Social Insurance Numbers, please consult the following webpages:

Passport



Social Insurance Number





Clients can use My Service Canada Account to view their claim, update their information, and register for direct deposit.





Residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Fiona should register with the Canadian Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 or online at www.redcross.ca/hurricanefiona.





Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by texting FIONA to 20222 to make a $10 donation.

Associated Links

Hazardous weather: Important notices on flooding and wildfires

EI regular benefits

Submitting EI reports

My Service Canada Account

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]