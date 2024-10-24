OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) announced today that Abbas Akhavan will represent Canada at the 61st International Art Exhibition—La Biennale di Venezia from April to November 2026. Working across site-specific ephemeral installations, drawing, video, sculpture, and performance, Akhavan critically engages with formal, material, and social legacies that shape the boundaries between public and private spaces.

Jean-François Bélisle, Director & CEO of the National Gallery of Canada, commissioner of the Canada Pavilion in Venice, said: "The Biennale Arte is a vital forum where the world comes together and talks through art. The National Gallery of Canada is uniquely positioned to bring together artists, art institutions, and cultural organizations from across the country to celebrate Canadian talent on the global stage and facilitate connections in the art world. We are thrilled to announce that Abbas Akhavan has been nominated to represent Canada at the 61st International Art Exhibition—La Biennale di Venezia. Abbas' work is shaped by the unique characteristics of the sites he works on, including the architectures, surrounding economies, and individuals who frequent them. We look forward to supporting him in bringing this vision to life at the Canada Pavilion."

The artist was selected by a committee of experts in contemporary Canadian art comprised of Julie Crooks, Curator, Arts of Global Africa and the Diaspora, Art Gallery of Ontario; Léuli Eshrāghi, Curator of Indigenous Practices, Montreal Museum of Fine Art; Crystal Mowry, Director of Programs, MacKenzie Art Gallery; Daina Warren, Executive Director, Indigenous Initiatives at Emily Carr University; Pan Wendt, Curator, Confederation Centre of the Arts; and committee chairperson Jean-François Bélisle, Director & CEO, National Gallery of Canada.

Born in Tehran and based between Montreal and Berlin, Abbas Akhavan's multidisciplinary practice reflects on the relationships between place and history, attending to the geopolitical forces which define spaces. Recent solo exhibitions include Copenhagen Contemporary and Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, Copenhagen (2023); Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver (2022); Chisenhale Gallery, London (2021); and The Power Plant, Toronto (2018). He was the recipient of the Sobey Art Award in 2015. In November 2026, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis will present a mid-career survey of Akhavan's work.

The artist selection committee said: "The committee was drawn to the interdisciplinary practice of Abbas Akhavan, a meticulous artist and thinker for whom the site of an exhibition becomes both a proposal and provocation involving the staging of relations between materials, memory, and place. Whether invoking the ruins of ancient statues destroyed during geopolitical conflicts or exploring the stated idealism of gardens and other domesticated spaces, Akhavan's sculptural environments set the natural world in uneasy balance with the valorization, exploitations, or indeed indifferences of contexts, systems, and projections all too human in origin. We look forward to seeing Akhavan turn his attention to the space and architecture of the Canada Pavilion within the historic Giardini della Biennale in Venice."

The International Art Exhibition—La Biennale di Venezia is the largest and most prestigious contemporary art exhibition in the world with more than 80 participating countries. The Canada Pavilion is commissioned by the National Gallery of Canada and supported by the Canada Council for the Arts. It is presented in partnership with the National Gallery of Canada Foundation.

Visitors to the Biennale Arte 2024 can still view Kapwani Kiwanga: Trinket at the Canada Pavilion until November 24, 2024.

For more than 60 years, the Canada Pavilion, situated in the Giardini in Venice, has featured the work of the most celebrated Canadian artists. Canada's representation in Venice has played a part in shaping the role and place of Canadian contemporary art within international circles, helping to launch or elevate the international careers of artists including Jean Paul Riopelle, Michael Snow, Geneviève Cadieux, Janet Cardiff & George Bures Miller, Rebecca Belmore, David Altmejd, Shary Boyle, BGL, Geoffrey Farmer, Isuma, Stan Douglas, and in 2024, Kapwani Kiwanga.

About Abbas Akhavan

Abbas Akhavan, born 1977 in Tehran, has been based in Canada for the last thirty years. He currently works and lives in Montréal and Berlin. Akhavan's practice ranges across site-specific ephemeral installations to drawing, video, sculpture, and performance. The direction of his research has been deeply influenced by the specificity of the sites in which he works, including the architectures that house them, the economies that surround them, and the individuals that frequent them. The concept of the garden and, by extension, the spaces and species just outside the home, such as the backyard, public parks, and other domesticated landscapes, have been foundational components in his work. In recent large-scale installations, Akhavan recreates cultural sites affected by international conflicts, attending to the multivalent ways in which ongoing geopolitics fight for control of historical narratives. Through his work, Akhavan engages with formal, material, and social legacies that shape the boundaries between public and private, domesticated and wild, hostile and hospitable.

Upcoming and recent solo exhibitions include Walker Art Center, Minneapolis (2026); Morris & Helen Belkin Art Gallery, Vancouver (2025); Bangkok Kunsthalle, Bangkok (2025); Copenhagen Contemporary and Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, Copenhagen (2023); Mount Stuart House, Isle of Bute (2022); Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver (2022); Chisenhale Gallery, London (2021); CCA Wattis Institute, San Francisco (2019); Fogo Island Arts (2019); The Power Plant, Toronto (2018); Museum Villa Stuck, Munich (2017); Douglas Hyde Gallery, Dublin (2017); Mercer Union, Toronto (2015); and the Delfina Foundation, London (2012). Recent group exhibitions include the Deichtorhallen, Hamburg (2024); 14th Gwangju Biennale (2023); Palais de Tokyo, Paris (2022); Protocinema, Istanbul (2021); Walk & Talk, São Miguel (2020); Toronto Biennale (2019); Liverpool Biennial (2018); SALT, Istanbul (2017); Prospect New Orleans (2017); Sharjah Biennial 13 (2017); and Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York (2016).

Akhavan received an MFA from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver (2006), and a BFA from Concordia University, Montréal (2004). Recent residencies include Fogo Island Arts, Fogo Island, Canada (2019, 2016, 2013); Atelier Calder, Saché, France (2017); and Flora ars+natura, Bogotá, Colombia (2015). He is the recipient of the Fellbach Triennial Award (2017); Sobey Art Award (2015); Abraaj Group Art Prize (2014); and the Berliner Kunstpreis (2012).

About the National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years. For more information, visit gallery.ca.

About the National Gallery of Canada Foundation

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation is dedicated to supporting the National Gallery of Canada in fulfilling its mandate. By fostering strong philanthropic partnerships, the Foundation provides the Gallery with the additional financial support required to lead Canada's visual arts community locally, nationally and internationally. The blend of public support and private philanthropy empowers the Gallery to preserve and interpret Canada's visual arts heritage. The Foundation welcomes present and deferred gifts for special projects and endowments. To learn more about the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, visit ngcfoundation.ca.

About the Canada Council for the Arts

The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada's public arts funder, with a mandate to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. The Council's grants, services, initiatives, prizes, and payments contribute to the vibrancy of a creative and diverse arts and literary scene and support its presence across Canada and abroad. The Council's investments foster greater engagement in the arts among Canadians and international audiences.

