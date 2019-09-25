Contemporary. International. Indigenous.

National Gallery of Canada

November 8, 2019 – April 5, 2020

Opening event November 7, 2019, from 5 pm – 9 pm

gallery.ca

OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Àbadakone | Continuous Fire | Feu continuel, an exhibition of contemporary international Indigenous art opening at the National Gallery of Canada at 5 pm (ET), November 7, 2019, offers a unique opportunity to see works by more than 70 artists identifying with approximately 40 Indigenous Nations, ethnicities, and tribal affiliations from at least 16 countries including Australia, Canada, Guatemala, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Russia, South Africa, and the United States.

Àbadakone features a selection of recent creations in a wide range of media, from beadwork to performance art, as well as commissioned installations in the Gallery's public spaces. Through their work, the artists explore current global issues, challenge ideas about identity and history, and create relationships and communities across boundaries that inform, reform and transform our understanding of our place in the world.

Àbadakone advances the National Gallery of Canada's ongoing commitment to Indigenous art, furthered by a robust program of public talks, film screenings, workshops, artist talks and community outreach events during its five-month run.

Artists featured in Àbadakone include: Barry Ace; Brian Adams; Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou; Joi T. Arcand; Shuvinai Ashoona; Pierre Aupilardjuk; Rebecca Belmore; Jordan Bennett; Catherine Blackburn; Inger Blix Kvammen; Dempsey Bob; Shary Boyle; Edgar Calel; Manuel Chavajay; Hannah Claus; Dana Claxton; Melissa Cody; Ruth Cuthand; Thirza Cuthand; Mique'l Dangeli & Nick Dangeli; Dayna Danger; Jeneen Frei Njootli; Maureen Gruben; Helen Haig-Brown & Gwaai Edenshaw; Marja Helander; Sky Hopinka; Maria Hupfield; Taiye Idahor, Ursula Johnson; Eleng Luluan; Balu Jivya Mashe; Mata Aho Collective; Siwa Mgoboza; Dylan Miner; Tracey Moffatt; Caroline Monnet; Peter Morin; Zanele Muholi; Joar Nango; Marianne Nicolson; Eko Nugroho; Sayo Ogasawara; Qudus Onikeku; Inga-Wiktoria Påve & Anders Sunna; Fernando Poyón, Fredrik Prost; Skeena Reece; Peter Robinson; Evgeniy Salinder; Sarah Sense; Skawennati; Krista Belle Stewart; Ningiukulu Teevee; Joseph Tisiga; Tribal Women Artists Cooperative; Lucy Tulugarjuk; Rajesh Chaitya Vangad & Gauri Gill; Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory, Jamie Griffiths, Cris Derksen & Christine Tootoo; Will Wilson; and Lisa Hageman Yahgujanaas.

Àbadakone | Continuous Fire | Feu continuel is led by National Gallery of Canada curators Greg A. Hill, Christine Lalonde and Rachelle Dickenson, with consulted curators Candice Hopkins, Ariel Smith and Carla Taunton, as well as a team of advisors from around the globe.

Exhibition opening

Thursday, November 7, 2019

5 pm to 9 pm

National Gallery of Canada, Scotiabank Great Hall and Public Spaces

Àbadakone | Continuous Fire | Feu continuel launches with a special opening in the Scotiabank Great Hall. This activity is free of charge and open to the public. Free admission.

Àbadakone Panel Discussion: Indigenous Ways of Knowing

Saturday, November 9, 2019

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

National Gallery of Canada, Auditorium

Join artists Peter Morin, Skawennati, and Zanele Muholi, and scholar Biung Ismahasan for an engaging discussion that explores key themes of Àbadakone | Continuous Fire | Feu continuel. This conversation will be moderated by art historians Carmen Robertson and Heather Igloliorte. Free admission.

