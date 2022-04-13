EDMONTON, AB, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada makes targeted and responsible investments to create good jobs, grow our economy and build a Canada where nobody gets left behind.

Today the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and MP for Edmonton Centre, met with the leadership of the Enoch Cree Nation to highlight major Budget 2022 housing investments for Indigenous Peoples and communities.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes for Indigenous Peoples and to ensure a strong future for their communities and children.

Building on more than $2.7 billion to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 proposes $4.3 billion over seven years for improving and expanding Indigenous housing in Canada, which includes

$2.4 billion over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves $565 million over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities

over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities $845 million over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities

over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities $190 million over seven years for housing in Métis communities.

Indigenous Peoples, regardless of where they live, face unique barriers to affordable housing. Budget 2022 proposes to invest $300 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

These new investments will support the building and renovations of thousands of homes, but we know the gaps remain large. The Government of Canada is committed to closing the socioeconomic gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples in Canada, and to supporting strong and resilient First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Quote

"Canada's National Housing Strategy identifies a safe and secure place to live as a human right that all people in this country should have. And unfortunately, the housing gaps for First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities are immense. The federal government is committed to working with partners to close these gaps. The new investments in Budget 2022 are an important step forward. I am committed to getting these funds to communities and partners as quickly as possible so that the human right to housing is realized for all Indigenous Peoples in this country."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

