MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) today announced the launch of an innovative program to support technological initiatives to thwart the theft of vehicles susceptible to being fraudulently shipped abroad through Port of Montreal territory. For several years, the MPA has been working closely with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), law enforcement agencies and private sector partners against these criminal activities. It is against this backdrop that the MPA launched this new initiative, reflecting its ongoing commitment to port security and the fight against criminal activity.

Through this program, the MPA will provide its support and expertise, free of charge, to companies that offer tracking systems recognized by the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). These companies will be able to receive considerable help in assessing optimal locations, installing antennas to make independent use of their technology easier, and accessing the territory to maintain their equipment.

"This act, we hope, will be followed by other actions to further contribute to make an effort which, to offer concrete results, must be collective both upstream and downstream," said Geneviève Deschamps, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "This act is in addition to the actions and tools already in place at the Port to support investigations and to ensure that we offer a secure territory."

In collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency and law enforcement agencies, the MPA provides full assistance on every request for investigation. Currently, more than 800 agents and police officers have 24/7 access to conduct investigations, and over 600 cameras, not to mention the hundreds of others set up by terminal operators, are permanently activated to facilitate interventions and track criminal activities. Among other measures to ensure port security, the MPA Control Centre is also open around the clock, and access to the Port requires official accreditation.

National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft

On February 8, the government held a National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft that brought together leaders from key jurisdictions and sectors to ensure a coordinated response to this major issue. The Montreal Port Authority is very pleased to have been able to report on the initiatives underway. Moreover, Interim President and CEO Geneviève Deschamps took the floor to reaffirm the MPA's determination to contribute to solving this complex problem.

"I want to reiterate the MPA's openness to collaboration in implementing pragmatic solutions, as well as our willingness to vigorously support all those who are responsible for fighting crime," added Geneviève Deschamps.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Port de Montréal

For further information: Source: Montreal Port Authority, Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514 531-2410