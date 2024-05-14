HIGHLIGHTS

From January 1st to December 31, 2023

Total revenues increased by $197.7 million (29.2%) compared to 2022 due to an increase in frequencies and higher demand;

The Corporation pursued its modernization with the introduction of more new trains in the Corridor and the launch of a new reservation system offering a more intuitive booking experience for our customers.

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - More than four million passengers chose to travel by train in 2023 with VIA Rail marking its highest ridership numbers since 2019. Year over year, ridership was up 24.7 per cent, and the Corporation achieved important milestones in its modernization projects delivering on its vision to be the smarter way to move people.

"2023 was a pivotal year for VIA Rail as we introduced new equipment, launched a modern new reservation system, restored several key train frequencies in the Québec City–Windsor corridor, and achieved a significant increase in revenues," said Françoise Bertrand, VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors. "The end result is that we were able to better serve our customers and build the foundation for our future growth."

2023 also marked the arrival of VIA Rail's new President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Péloquin, who joined the Corporation in June. "It has been an exciting journey to be jumping aboard at a time when VIA Rail and passenger rail worldwide are in the midst of a profound and far-reaching transformation," said Mario Péloquin. "VIA Rail has already made substantive progress towards shaping the future of rail travel in Canada, and in 2023 we took significant steps forward, reflecting our commitment to modernization and a better travel experience for our passengers."

ALL ABOARD THE NEW FLEET

The progressive entry into service of the new Corridor fleet continued in 2023, allowing VIA Rail to offer a more comfortable, fully accessible, and more sustainable experience to more Canadians along the Québec City – Windsor corridor.

In October 2023, VIA Rail officially launched the commercial service of the new fleet on the Ottawa – Toronto route. As a result, the four major cities in the Corridor (Québec City, Montréal, Ottawa, and Toronto) and all communities in between are now connected by these new trains. As of December 31, 2023, 12 of the 32 new train sets had been received, and the Corporation eagerly anticipates connecting more Canadians in the Corridor with its new fleet in 2024.

A NEW RESERVATION SYSTEM FOR AN EASY AND INTUITIVE EXPERIENCE

In November, VIA Rail launched its new reservation system offering a simplified, more convenient, accessible, and autonomous experience for our customers. More than an update of the reservation process, this modernization project fully overhauled all related infrastructure and systems (such as the loyalty program and point-of-sale system).

This new reservation system allows customers to enjoy new features, such as autonomous seat selection, as well as a simplified process to book online for a wider variety of needs.

PASSENGERS FIRST

VIA Rail always aims for excellence. This year its efforts were recognized in Léger's 2023 Reputation Study, where the Corporation earned the title of most reputable company in the transportation sector. VIA Rail increased its point total in the survey by 4 points from the year prior and bypassed all other transportation companies for the first time since the launch of this study.

The study also recognized the efforts made by VIA Rail to foster a positive and inclusive company culture, by ranking VIA Rail as Canada's first employer of choice among transportation companies.

THE FUTURE OF VIA RAIL'S SERVICES

Across Canada, VIA Rail operates on long-distance, regional, and remote (LDRR) routes, such as the Canadian or the Ocean. While parts of these services are geared toward offering a unique tourist experience to Canadians and visitors from around the world, these routes also serve as a lifeline for isolated communities across the country, who rely on them to access essential services and goods.

We are thrilled that the recent federal budget has allocated funding for VIA Rail to proceed with its transformative project to replace the trains operating on our long-distance, regional, and remote routes. This significant investment marks a milestone in our journey to redefine passenger rail in every region of the country over the coming years.

We'd like to thank the Government of Canada for their continued support and confidence in our vision. This demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing sustainable transportation across the nation.

VIA Rail's annual report is available at: https://media.viarail.ca/en/reports

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

