OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Gurpurab, marking the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion and an important symbol of peace and social justice.

Born in 1469, Guru Nanak—the first of the Sikh faith's 10 spiritual leaders—dedicated his life to preaching equality, selflessness and compassion. Canada is proud to be home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world. Today, on Guru Nanak's birthday, it is an excellent opportunity for everyone in Canada to learn more about the immense contributions that Canada's Sikh communities have made to our national fabric.

On the 50th anniversary of Canada's multiculturalism policy, I invite people across the country to let themselves be inspired by the values of inclusion and diversity. Let's be bolder, stronger and more united in our fight against hate and racism.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a happy Gurpurab!

