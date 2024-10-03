DISTRICT OF SECHELT, BC, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sunshine Coast is getting a new community services hub to fill a critical social infrastructure gap after an investment of more than $3 million from the federal government.

Announced by MP Patrick Weiler and Catherine Leach, Executive Director, Sunshine Coast Community Services, the Building Together Project will be the new home for the Sunshine Coast Community Services Society (SCCSS) so that they can continue to help thousands of the community's most vulnerable residents.

The hub will be located on the lower two levels of a new six-story building, and will offer an accessible, inclusive, and welcoming place for the community to gather, connect and access essential services in one central location. Additionally, this new building will be fully net-zero and will support Canada's greenhouse gas emission reduction goals by achieving carbon neutrality.

The SCCSS is the largest non-profit organization on the Coast and provides more than 30 programs to support every stage of life, from their infant development program to helping seniors stay independent in their homes. In addition to support and prevention programs, this new space will include, food security initiatives, a community kitchen, and crisis response service and SCCSS offices. The surrounding outdoor area will include a multi-use garden, that will feature wheelchair-friendly paths and gathering areas, and grow food with the help of rainwater collection.

"The Sunshine Coast Community Services Society has been providing much-needed programming and services to residents living along the Coast 50 years – often helping our community's most vulnerable people. We are proud to support the Building Together Project as it will have a meaningful impact on so many people who call the Coast home. This new community services hub will allow the SCCSS to continue being a cornerstone in the region, as well as meet the growing needs of the community, for the next 50 years to come."

Patrick Weiler Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This community is desperately in need of social infrastructure that supports the health and wellbeing of the whole community. This grant ensures that Community Services is able to deliver that social infrastructure through the provision of a new dedicated place that is safe, inclusive and welcoming for everyone with a focus on supporting folks experiencing crisis, needing support or a place to connect and engage. All of this has been accomplished within a building designed to mitigate the impacts of climate change."

Catherine Leach, Executive Director, Sunshine Coast Community Services

The federal government is investing $3,106,022 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announced over $257,000 on December 16, 2022 . The Sunshine Coast Community Services is contributing $2,367,147.80 .

on . The Sunshine Coast Community Services is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects (with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 ); and on September 4, 2024 , for large retrofit projects, (ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs), to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings.

, for small and medium retrofit projects (with eligible costs ranging from to ); and on , for large retrofit projects, (ranging from to in eligible costs), to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings. Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

