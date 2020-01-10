À l'abri de la tempête microbrewery, Le Verger Poméloi and Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles strengthen Îles-de-la-Madeleine archipelago's agri-tourism offering

The three Îles-de-la-Madeleine businesses will be able to increase their productivity and diversify their activities thanks to Government of Canada support

ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Îles-de-la-Madeleine community will benefit from an enhanced tourism offering through projects by the À l'abri de la tempête microbrewery, Le Verger Poméloi and Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles. In addition to diversifying and consolidating the regional economy, these projects will help strengthen its position in the agri-tourism sector.

Innovative, booming businesses

The two managers of the À l'abri de la tempête microbrewery—which opened its doors in 2004—are currently proceeding with an expansion and will acquire new equipment. This will enable them to increase production and meet an ever-growing demand, in particular among tourists very fond of local products.

On their end, the two purchasers of Le Verger Poméloi have diversified this family business through new distillation activities launched in 2019. They will be the first on the islands to produce spirits!

Finally, Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles, launched in 2017 to great success, must expand and renovate to increase production. It is the only artisanal pastry shop to offer high-quality products in the region, and the founder wants to meet the growing demand of her clientele, and even diversify her range of products.

On a tour through the archipelago, the Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, today announced that CED would provide repayable financial contributions totalling over $1 million to these three businesses.

The Minister also took the opportunity to discuss the region's economic development issues with the entrepreneurs, in addition to visiting the orchard's and microbrewery's facilities.

These three projects support the Government of Canada's priorities in terms of inclusive economic growth, innovation and regional dynamism.

They are also in line with CED's mission to encourage economic diversification in Îles-de-la-Madeleine. CED's support for these local businesses will enable the creation of 10 quality jobs and strengthen another 68 quality jobs.

Quotes

"À l'abri de la tempête, Le Verger Poméloi and Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles are dynamic businesses in our region. They are contributing to a thriving, diversified, inclusive economy in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, as well as showcasing our regional expertise and local products. These innovative projects will have a positive impact on our local tourism and economy."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"We are here to help Canadian SMEs. We are helping them to equip themselves for growth. Thanks to the projects by À l'abri de la tempête, Le Verger Poméloi and Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles, it will be possible to provide tourists with a gastronomic experience unique to Canada! And the entire Îles-de-la-Madeleine community will benefit, as many jobs will be strengthened, and ten jobs will be created."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. The financial support provided to Le Verger Poméloi and Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles was granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program, while the contribution granted to the À l'abri de la tempête microbrewery comes from the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, from CED.

REGI targets entrepreneurs focusing on innovation to grow their business and increase their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders working to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Backgrounder: Details regarding contributions awarded to three Îles-de-la-Madeleine businesses

Proponent Contribution – Investment – Project Description Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles Inc. Repayable contribution of $81,700 out of a total investment of $275,000 Pâtisserie Hélène des Îles specializes in the development, production and marketing of pastries highlighting local island products. Baked daily, they vary according to the seasons and the availability of island berries. The business is the only artisanal pastry shop in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region offering high-end products. It sells all its products directly on site, and employs 13 people, four of whom are full‑time. During the tourism season (June to October), two pastry chefs from outside the region join the team. The goal of the project is to expand and enhance business productivity. The project primarily involves expanding the building to increase production space and sale counter size; acquiring equipment; and setting up a freezer room and a storage room. CED's contribution covers acquisition, expansion and fit-up costs. The project is expected to create five jobs. Le Verger Poméloi Repayable contribution of $140,000 out of a total investment of $666,678 Mr. Éloi Vigneau began cultivating his orchard over 20 years ago. It was an experimental project to find out whether it is possible to grow fruit trees in the sometimes harsh climate of Îles-de-la-Madeleine. Retired for a few years now, Mr. Vigneau has been gradually handing over the business to his two sons, Louis-Joseph and Élie. The two new owners plan to diversify the activities of the family business and take it to the next level. They intend to follow the trend of Quebec micro-distilleries by producing the first distilled spirits made in Îles-de-la-Madeleine. The project aims to diversify the business's production by adding distilling operations. This involves the construction of a new building to house the distillery, kitchen and boutique, and the acquisition of equipment. CED's contribution will specifically target the part of the building used for the production of distilled spirits and related products, as well as production equipment such as vats, barrels and a new press. The project will create five jobs. À l'abri de la tempête Repayable contribution of $900,000 out of a total investment of $2,250,000 À l'abri de la tempête, a microbrewery that specializes in the production of unique and classy beers, offers its customers a dozen or so regular products distributed in close to 900 points of sale throughout Quebec. The business has been able to develop ties with local producers, leading to the marketing of products such as a beer-ripened cheese by the Fromagerie du Pied-de-Vent and beer-flavoured caramel by La Belle Occasion. It is also known for its innovative niche products, including the Corne de Glace (ice horn), produced by cryoconcentration—a first in the country, as well as for its under-ice aging process. Since starting up, the company has had a mission to offer high-quality beers brewed using local raw materials. The goal of the project is to expand and enhance business productivity. Planned work includes expanding and making changes to the current building and purchasing production equipment. CED's contribution will cover project costs, notably the expansion and modification of the building, and the purchase, transportation and installation of new beer production equipment (fermenters, steam kettle, brewing system and related equipment). Summary Number of projects: 3 Number of jobs created: 10 CED's contributions: $1,121,700 Total investments generated by these projects: $3,191,678

