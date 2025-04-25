TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Purpose, passion, and performance. GreenShield is proud to announce that Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs, and GreenShield Cares, has been honoured as one of Canada's Best Executives by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine. This prestigious accolade recognized 50 leaders across Canada who are driving innovation, delivering impactful results, and redefining leadership with purpose.

This recognition by The Globe and Mail celebrates Mandy's unwavering dedication to excellence and her transformative influence on GreenShield's journey towards a healthier future for all.

Since joining GreenShield in 2022, Mandy has been instrumental in transforming the company into Canada's first integrated payer-provider, guided by their non-profit social mission of Better Health for All. Her leadership has been pivotal in advancing GreenShield's evolution and reinforcing its commitment to making a positive difference.

"Mandy is a force for impact, a bold strategist and empathetic leader who has redefined how we show up in the market and in the lives of the people we serve," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO of GreenShield. "She leads with authenticity, courage, and conviction, and has helped GreenShield prove that aligning business growth and social good is not only possible—it's essential."

As the leader behind GreenShield's brand transformation, marketing, corporate affairs, and social impact strategies, Mandy has:

Unified and elevated GreenShield's brand to drive business and social growth: Mandy spearheaded the integration of over 50 disparate post-acquisition brands into a cohesive, award-winning brand architecture. Her visionary efforts brought clarity to the market, enhanced GreenShield's visibility and credibility, and helped position the organization as a leading purpose-driven health and benefits company. This transformative work extended across all facets of GreenShield's business, amplifying the company's voice in health, dental, pharmacy, and mental health, while also strengthening its role as a national advocate for equitable access to care.

Leveraged a sustainable model to embed social impact into business strategy: Under Mandy's leadership, GreenShield adopted a pioneering model in Canadian healthcare that links profit with purpose. The innovative new economic approach ensures the organization's business growth directly fuels social impact.

Delivered transformative results through innovative, equity-driven health programs: Mandy has led the design and launch of scalable programs that address systemic barriers in healthcare for underserved populations. This includes culturally sensitive mental health counseling for Black women through a partnership with Black Mental Health Canada, and trauma-informed wellness services for Indigenous communities through Noojimo Health. These services are offered free of charge to those in need and are seamlessly integrated into GreenShield's business offering, providing clients with a meaningful way to contribute to health equity while enhancing their own benefits offerings.

Secured global recognition for impact by aligning social value and business outcomes:

Mandy's leadership helped GreenShield earn a coveted spot on Fortune's 2024 Change the World list, the most sought-after global recognition for companies that are solving societal challenges through core business strategy. GreenShield was one of only 52 global companies, and first among the independent Canadian companies listed, a testament to the measurable outcomes of its sustainable model and the positive health impact the organization is delivering nationwide.

Elevated employee engagement and built a purpose-driven culture of giving and volunteering: Nearly 90% of GreenShield employees are now actively engaged in company-supported giving and volunteering programs—an industry-leading figure that speaks to the culture of purpose Mandy has helped foster. Through internal campaigns, storytelling, and all-company events, she has inspired employees at every level to see themselves as agents of social change and ambassadors of GreenShield's mission of Better Health for All.

Strengthened client trust through co-created impact programs that fuel business growth: In 2024 alone, Mandy's team collaborated on dozens of business pursuits that integrated client-specific social impact initiatives—partnering with organizations like YWCA Canada and ATB Financial.

These initiatives extended GreenShield's reach into vulnerable communities and supported valued clients in delivering on their own social impact commitments, deepening relationships and expanding GreenShield's market presence.

"This award is not just a personal honour; it's a celebration of our collective efforts to create lasting impact," said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs, and GreenShield Cares. "GreenShield has demonstrated that achieving bold growth targets while staying true to our purpose is not only possible but essential. I am immensely proud to be part of a team that is innovating to scale our impact, deepening partnerships, and embedding purpose into every facet of our business."

As a non-profit, GreenShield operates without shareholders, enabling the company to prioritize longer term health outcomes and reinvest its excess earnings to directly support the health and well-being of underserved communities.

About GreenShield:

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health and benefits experience with coverage and care in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, offering insurance, administering benefits and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise, we don't have shareholders, which allows us to prioritize and reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've committed $75 million to improve the health of over one million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management. Our scalable initiatives deliver meaningful change in pursuit of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and named on the Fortune's Change the World list.

