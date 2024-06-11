MONTREAL, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Port of Montreal's Grand Quay is getting set to welcome the public in style all summer long! Nightly fireworks, the Port in the City container, longer opening hours at the Port Centre and the Port of Montreal Tower, tourist packages... See you at the Grand Quay this summer!

Longer opening hours

From June 22 to September 2, the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay is extending its opening hours:

Public spaces (Commencement Square and Promenade d' Iberville ) will be open to the public every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

) will be open to the public every day from The Port Centre and its free exhibition All aboard! will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

will be open daily from The Port of Montreal Tower will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Nightly fireworks

Commencement Square, with its waterfront lawn, Adirondack chairs and official event music piped in over loudspeakers, will be the ideal place to watch

https://www.sixflags.com/larondeen/events/linternational-des-feux

The 38th edition of the event runs from June 27 to August 1:

Thursday, June 27: Tribute to Boy & Girl Bands

Thursday, July 4: Japan

Sunday, July 7: Italy

Thursday, July 11: Austria

Sunday, July 14: Mexico

Saturday, July 20: Canada

Saturday, July 27: France

Thursday, August 1: Tribute to Coldplay

Tower + AML cruise packages

You can enjoy exclusive discounts when you combine your visit to the Port of Montreal Tower with a ticket for an AML cruise on the river. These 90-minute cruises provide a guided tour of Montreal from the river.

How does it work?

Buy your package online by selecting AML Cruise + Port of Montreal Tower package or at the Port of Montreal Tower ticket office (200 De la Commune St. West).





Tickets will be checked right at the AML Cruises and Port of Montreal Tower entrances.

This activity is valid until mid-November 2024.

Have fun!

Flagship events

The Grand Quay will be hosting a number of major events over the summer!

Highlights:

Port in the City

From June 22 to September 2, the Port in the City container will welcome visitors daily from noon to 5 p.m. at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay. It will be located on the Main Alley near the AML Cruises ticket office. Visitors will be able to play a logistics-themed game, learn about Port activities, enjoy bulk treats and enter a contest to win a cruise!

Food offering

A container featuring poke bowls, pizzas and cookies is also on site near the AML Cruises ticket office. It will be open mainly from Friday to Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and every day during Quebec's two-week construction holiday from July 21 to August 3, 2024.

Full details available on our website

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.

SOURCE Port de Montréal

For further information: SOURCE: Montreal Port Authority, Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, Email: [email protected], Mobile: 514 531-2410