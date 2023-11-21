TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - True to its innovative spirit, Freedom Mobile today unveiled "Roam Beyond", a roaming plan that breaks new ground in Canada by allowing users to stay connected in 73 destinations (and counting). In addition to Canada, the United States and Mexico, it covers many popular locations in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia and the Middle East, among others. While Freedom's competitors can charge their customers up to $16 a day to use their plan internationally, Freedom's Roam Beyond package comes fully loaded with 60 GB of international mobile data for the introductory price of $65 per month after Digital Discount. This is a game-changing offer in Canada's current mobility landscape. Full details at freedommobile.ca/roambeyond.

"Freedom continues with their innovative spirit reinventing international roaming with an offer never before seen in Canada, making it easier for our customers to stay connected when they travel," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "We're shaking up the international roaming market, which our competitors have allowed to stagnate for too long. We continue to disrupt the status quo and go above and beyond our commitments to Canadians."

Wider access to 5G

To keep giving its customers even more, Freedom has also extended 5G access to all plans priced $39 and up in recent days. Approximately 200,000 more customers now have access to the latest wireless technology, at no extra cost.

With the gradual rollout of its 5G coverage, and with its Nationwide network now available to all its customers, Freedom now offers a top-notch mobile experience at ultra-competitive prices.

