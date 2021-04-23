A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Announces an Increase to Its Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("Food Services") announced today that it has board of directors approval and has reached terms with its senior lender to increase the available capacity of its operating line credit facility from $25 million to $40 million. The credit facility will continue to be used to fund working capital and for general corporate purposes and is secured solely by Food Services' indirect interest in A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund"), as permitted under the existing agreements between Food Services and the Fund.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. – A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is a corporation amalgamated under the laws of Canada and is 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger restaurant company with over 1,000 locations coast-to-coast. A&W Restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken®, and A&W Root Beer®. For more information, please visit www.aw.ca.

For further information: Kelly Blankstein, Chief Financial Officer, 604-988-2141, 300 - 171 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, B.C. V7M 3K9, The head office of the Fund and Food Services is also located at the address noted above.