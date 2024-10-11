A&W ANNOUNCES TIMING OF THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

TRADING SYMBOL:TSX: AW.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - In conjunction with the release of its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results, the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN) will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Susan Senecal, President & CEO and Kelly Blankstein, CFO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will review third quarter financial results and corporate developments. Selected financial results will be released by newswire on the morning of October 15, 2024 and the Fund's results for the third quarter ended September 8, 2024 will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on October 15, 2024.

The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/780817360.

For participants who wish to ask questions or are unable to join via webcast, please dial one of the following numbers approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call and quote the conference ID "AWRRIF" when prompted by the operator.

1-785-424-1789 or 1-800-579-2543 Toll free

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available for one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/780817360.

