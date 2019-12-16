A&W Canada and Mealshare Partnership Sparks Holiday Cheer in Saskatchewan

For every Mushroom Mozzarella Combo that was purchased at participating A&W Canada restaurants in Saskatchewan between October 28 and December 1, one simple healthy meal is provided to a youth in need through a variety of organizations.

"We've always known our franchisees and guests in Saskatchewan have incredibly huge hearts. Their generosity and love for their communities consistently inspires us at A&W," says Susan Senecal, President and Chief Executive Officer at A&W Canada. "With the holidays coming up, this initiative really showcased their giving spirit, and I'm so thankful that we were able to work with Mealshare to provide meals to youth in need."

All A&W restaurants across the province participated in the Mealshare partnership. Some small-town restaurants, like Meadow Lake, Swift Current, Prince Albert and Rosetown, donated more than 1,000 meals each.

"Our guests are really the driving force behind initiatives like the partnership with Mealshare," says Rick Farrell, owner of the A&W restaurant in Rosetown. "They always step up in a big way, and it's thanks to them that we were able to not only meet our goal, but also exceed every expectation that we had and support youth in need."

Local charities receiving donations from the partnership include the Kindersley & District Food Bank, the Boys and Girls Club of North Battleford, the Swift Current Salvation Army, the Wynyard & District Food Bank and the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre. A complete list of organizations receiving donations can be found here.

"When we first heard about this initiative, about the good it could have in our community and that fact that it would go towards feeding young people in need, there was no question—we had to be a part of it ," says Laverne Hannotte, an A&W franchisee with restaurants in Swift Current and Meadow Lake. "We're a part of the community, and it's important to us to support our community every chance we get."

ABOUT MEALSHARE

Mealshare was launched in July 2013 in Calgary, AB, and then quickly expanded across Canada. Currently, Mealshare is partnered with over 500 restaurants in 10 major cities and 50+ smaller communities. To date, Mealshare has been able to provide over 3,400,000 meals to youth in need.

ABOUT A&W CANADA

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original and fastest growing quick service burger chain. It is 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger chain with more than 980 locations coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit www.aw.ca .

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: MEDIA INFO for Mealshare: Andrew Hall - andrew@mealshare.ca - 604-992-2674; MEDIA INFO for A&W: Jessica Trepanier - jessica.trepanier@smithcom.ca - 416-805-0502

Related Links

http://www.aw.ca/

