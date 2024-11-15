News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Nov 15, 2024, 11:21 ET
Nov 15, 2024, 11:21 ET
MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing nearly $364 million to help build 989 new homes in Montreal.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Labor and Seniors, alongside Anthony Housefather, Member of Parliament for Mount Royal and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board.
The announcement took place at 5200 rue de la Savane, in Montreal, which received $100 million dollars through the Apartment Loan Construction Program (ACLP) to build 303 homes and will be operated by Olymbec. This rental building, named Lynk, is designed to serve a diverse range of community needs. Some of the units will be offered at below-market prices, ensuring to meet the needs of individuals and families seeking more accessible rental options. This approach aims to create a well-rounded community by offering diverse housing options for residents with varying preferences and needs. The site is located close to a metro station and several shops.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Apartment Construction Loan Program is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Montreal, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"By making housing construction easier, cheaper and faster in Montreal, our government is ensuring that Quebec families have access to a safe, affordable home. Today's announcement is another step toward ending Canada's housing crisis once and for all." – The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Labor and Seniors
"The Government of Canada is committed to work with communities to meet the challenge of building more housing in Montreal and across Quebec. Through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, our government is increasing the supply of new rental housing by investing $100 million in the construction of 303 units in the riding of Mont-Royal. This housing supply will benefit middle-class individuals and families and stimulate the local economy." – Anthony Housefather, Member of Parliament for Mount Royal and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board
"With this fabulous location and the critical need for quality rental housing in Montreal, we are excited about creating this special living environment that will stand out as an address of quality, convenience and pride." – Ðerek Stern, Vice-president, Olymbec
Quick Facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding
|
Project Name
|
Program
|
Funding ($)
|
Units
|
Quartier Dalia
|
Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP)
|
93,753,000
|
249
|
Aria – Projet Voltige
|
Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP)
|
67,000,000
|
182
|
Lynk
|
Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP)
|
100,000,000
|
303
|
Trantor mtl 3
|
Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP)
|
103,105,000
|
255
|
Total
|
363,858,000
|
989
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article