CORNWALL, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Approximately 95 kilograms of cocaine was seized by police, during a traffic stop of a vehicle heading from Cornwall to Quebec.

On December 19, 2022, the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF), a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), seized 87 packages of cocaine. As a result of information from the CBSA, a black Dodge SUV travelling from Cornwall to Quebec, was stopped. The vehicle was searched and a total of 87 packages totalling 95 kilograms of cocaine were located and seized. As a result of the stop, three people were arrested and are facing charges.

Kenneth Merpaw, Scott Primeau and Pieter Veldhoven, all from Cornwall, Ontario were charged as follows:

Kenneth Theodore Merpaw (53 years old)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) Section 5 (2) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Section 465 (1) (c) Criminal code

Joseph Scott Primeau (47 years old)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) Section 5 (2) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Section 465 (1) (c) Criminal code

Pieter John Veldhoven (41 years old)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) Section 5 (2) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Section 465 (1) (c) Criminal Code

All three accused are scheduled to appear in court at 29 Second Street West, Cornwall on December 22, 2022 for a bail hearing. The bail hearing will determine if the accused will remain in custody until their first appearance or if they will be released in the community.

Quick Facts

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, contact local police, or through the contacts below:

RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800,

Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020,

The confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060

Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media Relations, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, O Division, [email protected]