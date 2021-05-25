LONGUEUIL, QC, May 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - From July 26 to 30, 2021, 52 young Canadians from across the country will virtually join astronauts, engineers and scientists from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for an exciting week of space training.

These young space enthusiasts will be challenged through a series of fun and engaging activities, from operating a real rover during a simulated Moon mission, to solving Earth problems using satellite imagery and working out with astronauts and space fitness experts. The camp will offer them a unique chance to learn about space careers as well as the scientific, physical and leadership qualities they will need to develop if they strive to participate to a future mission to the Moon.

The participants were selected through a random draw from a pool of eligible candidates who had previously completed online Junior Astronauts activities in three streams – science and technology, fitness and nutrition, and teamwork and communication – which represent the different types of knowledge and skills needed by astronauts.

Through initiatives like Junior Astronauts, the CSA and its partners are inspiring the next generation of Canadians to reach for the stars and are encouraging their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

"Space has always attracted our collective imagination, and driven us to develop new scientific research and innovative technologies. To maintain Canada's position as a leading spacefaring nation, we need a steady pipeline of talent. The Junior Astronaut Camp will inspire and empower the next generation of scientists, engineers and astronauts – and encourage them to consider all the opportunities offered in space exploration and STEM careers."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

