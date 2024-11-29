QUÉBEC, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - To honour its commitment to build 500 housing units for people experiencing homelessness, the governments of Canada and Quebec have selected 22 housing projects across Quebec that will be carried out under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

Logo de gouvernement du Québec (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, and France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, made this announcement during a speech at the fourth États généraux de l'itinérance au Québec event that ended today in Québec. Chantale Jeannotte, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Labelle, also took the floor.

Among the 22 projects selected, Quebec Minister Duranceau highlighted the upcoming construction of a 23-room building in Québec, a project undertaken by the John Howard Society of Quebec for people at risk of homelessness or experiencing residential instability.

The government funding for this project and the 21 others to be unveiled shortly comes from the $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and the $900 million announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 economic update.

To date, in just one year, these combined amounts have helped advance the construction of 8,000 social and affordable housing units, including 500 for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to help create 500 new affordable housing units for the most vulnerable residents through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This event clearly shows us that homelessness is a concern that requires a comprehensive response. We are now one step closer to quickly increasing the housing supply for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. By doing so, we hope to help them on their way to a better quality of life. The important thing now is to deliver these units quickly and make them available as soon as possible."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and collaboration from all levels of government and their partners."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec

"The 22 projects selected will provide housing for people experiencing homelessness. This is one more concrete step to help vulnerable people come in off the street and restore their dignity. Homelessness exists all across Quebec, and there is a growing need for help. It's time to turn things around. We must continue to combine our strengths and work together, especially on the issue of access to housing."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"To prevent and reduce homelessness, we need to understand that circumstances are complex. Resources for accommodation, security, guidance, social support and cohousing in cities and in rural areas are all things that must be addressed. To achieve results and be even more successful, the best way forward is to work together, and that's what we all want to do."

Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

Highlights:

The households that will move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).

The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, nonprofits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

In its November 21 economic update, the Government of Quebec earmarked $208 million to promote access to housing: $184 million will be injected over four years for accelerating the construction of new housing units, half of which will come from the Government of Canada $17.8 million will be provided over four years for allocating 500 new units of Quebec's Rent Supplement Program to youth leaving the youth protection system $6.2 million will be provided over four years for enhancing the intervention capacity of the Tribunal administratif du logement

economic update, the Government of earmarked to promote access to housing: Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative to which $400 million was added in the 2024 budget. It aims to accelerate the construction of 112,000 housing units across the country.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a Government of initiative to which was added in the 2024 budget. It aims to accelerate the construction of 112,000 housing units across the country. Taken together, investments planned over the last year by Quebec and Canada add up to almost $2 billion to accelerate housing construction in Quebec .

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]