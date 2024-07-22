50 YOUNG HACK CLUB CODERS CHAMPION A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE ON VIA RAIL'S THE CANADIAN

"Young people, when informed and empowered, when they realize that what they do truly makes a difference, can indeed change the world." - Jane Goodall

VIA Rail and Hack Club Collaborate on Epic Cross-Country Journey called "The Boreal Express" to Champion Sustainable Travel, Youth Empowerment, Technology and Climate Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is collaborating this summer with Hack Club, a global non-profit network of young coders, makers and builders for a cross-country train adventure from Vancouver to Toronto and then on to Montreal.

The trip is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these young innovators to travel through Canada's natural landscapes on the iconic The Canadian while highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship, youth innovation, and the benefits of rail travel in shaping a more sustainable world.

Fifty of the world's most creative High School coders, climate change activists, performing artists, and entrepreneurs, will use this journey to build hands-on projects focused on sustainability, ecological science, and finding creative solutions to environmental challenges.

This unique trip on VIA Rail's cross-country train The Canadian will pass through breathtaking landscapes and remote wilderness areas

Environmental Focus and Youth Empowerment

The collaboration between Hack Club and VIA Rail aims to inspire a new generation of environmental advocates and innovators. In addition, the journey will feature performances by renowned Canadian artists, providing a platform to showcase the country's rich cultural tapestry. Performers include former Cirque du Soleil stars Mooky McGuinty and "Ryu" Yamazumi, Toronto vaudeville comedian John Park, and Canadian Folk Star Aleksi Campagne, all of whom reflect the diversity and creativity of Canada.

VIA Rail's Commitment: Championing Passenger Rail as a sustainable solution

The train is one of the most environmentally friendly ways to travel and VIA Rail is committed to being a driver of change for more sustainable transportation in Canada.

As the national passenger rail service, VIA Rail also has a responsibility that goes beyond offering sustainable transportation to Canadians. This collaboration with Hack Club underscores VIA Rail's commitment to positively impact the lives of those around us by acting today for a better tomorrow.

Hack Club's mission is to empower youth to create a more sustainable future which aligns perfectly with VIA Rail's mandate of delivering a safe, accessible, environmentally friendly transportation network that seamlessly connects Canadian communities.

Join the Journey

Hack Club and VIA Rail invite the public and media to follow this incredible journey through regular updates on social media.

The train departs Vancouver on Monday, July 22nd with stops in Jasper, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Melville, Winnipeg, Sioux Lookout, Hornepayne, and many other communities along the route before arriving in Toronto on Friday, July 26th.

Hack Clubbers will board a train from Toronto to Montreal on Sunday, July 28th to complete their journey.

This collaboration not only aims to inspire environmental consciousness but also to highlight the role of youth in shaping a more sustainable world.

A media kit, including stock photos, videos and information on The Canadian, along with pictures of the trip to be added daily, is available here.

Quotes from our partners

"Our government is proud to support initiatives like VIA Rail and Hack Club's cross-country journey. Thanks to these initiatives, young people are empowered to tackle the world's most pressing issues. Since 2015, our government has put forward a reliable, concrete, and effective plan to support youth development: from CanCode — a program that to this day continues to support over 4.5 million students' coding and digital skills — to the important initiatives right here in Vancouver Granville where we are supporting youth employment in the tech industry at Byte Camp through the Canada Summer Jobs Program. We will keep ensuring the voices, skills, and aspirations of young Canadians are at the heart of the important work of building a fairer Canada for all."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Coding is the closest thing we have to a superpower. With this trip, our hope is to inspire the next generation of engineers to use their skills for the planet."

Zach Latta, Founder, Hack Club

"We need to young people to see and appreciate wilderness so they will value nature and want to protect it. We hope that will happen on this adventure across Canada."

Christina Asquith, Co Founder, Hack Club

"Our collaboration with The Hack Club underscores VIA Rail's desire to have a positive impact on the lives of Canadians. We are not just a passenger rail service; we are drivers of change, dedicated to acting today for a better tomorrow. This partnership is a testament to our belief that together, we can inspire and nurture the next generation of innovators who will continue to champion passenger rail, sustainability and ecological responsibility."

Michael Acosta, Chief Commercial Officer, VIA Rail Canada

About Hack Club

Hack Club is a global nonprofit network of high school makers & student-led coding clubs where young people build the agency, the network, & the technical talent to think big & do big things in the world. Founded in 2014 by 16-year-old Zach Latta, Hack Clubs are now in nearly 400 high schools with 10,000 students each year. To learn more, please visit their website: https://hackclub.com.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

