40 Per Cent of Canadian Companies Plan To Add Staff In Second Half Of 2022
Aug 04, 2022, 08:00 ET
- 40 per cent are hiring for new roles; 45 per cent will bring in more contract talent
- Nearly 8 in 10 managers still worry about workers quitting
TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The job market will remain strong for the latter part of 2022, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's State of Canadian Hiring Survey of more than 575 managers, 40 per cent of respondents anticipate adding new permanent positions during the second half of the year; 50 per cent expect to fill vacated positions, and only 10 per cent foresee hiring freezes or layoffs.
|
Companies' Plans for Hiring Permanent Staff
|
Second Half
2021
|
First Half
2022
|
Second Half
2022
|
Adding new positions
|
43 per cent
|
49 per cent
|
40 per cent
|
Filling vacated positions
|
54 per cent
|
45 per cent
|
50 per cent
|
Not adding new or filling vacated positions
|
3 per cent
|
5 per cent
|
8 per cent
|
Eliminating positions
|
0 per cent
|
1 per cent
|
2 per cent
Forty-five per cent of managers across several industries plan to bring in more contract professionals by year-end — especially in marketing and creative (63 per cent), legal (53 per cent), and finance and accounting (51 per cent). In addition, 73 per cent of employers intend to hire more entry-level or early-career professionals.
"Despite talk of a potential economic slowdown in Canada, skilled professionals remain in high demand with many companies planning to hire during the second half of the year," said Deborah Bottineau, district director, Robert Half Canada. "In addition to hiring for critical full-time functions, employers are relying on contract talent to stay agile in an ever-changing hiring landscape."
According to the research, 89 per cent of managers say it is challenging to find skilled professionals, primarily due to a lack of qualified talent (40 per cent), and candidates' salary expectations being higher than what their company is willing to offer (22 per cent).
In turn, employers who have the resources are using a range of recruiting tactics to win over skilled workers:
- 42 per cent are increasing starting salaries
- 34 per cent are offering remote options
- 31 per cent are providing signing bonuses
- 31 per cent are loosening education, skills or experience requirements
- 30 per cent are evaluating candidates outside of their company's geography and allowing new hires to live anywhere
Nearly half of managers (47 per cent) report an increase in voluntary turnover within their department in the last year. And nearly 8 in 10 (79 per cent) are concerned about more employees quitting. Those in human resources (83 per cent) and finance and accounting (79 per cent) are most likely to worry about resignations within their teams.
"While the Canadian economy continues to fluctuate, workers remain in the driver's seat," added Bottineau. "With retention top of mind for many organizations, prioritizing employee well-being, engagement and professional development can positively impact overall loyalty, morale and job satisfaction."
The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from June 17 to July 14, 2022. It includes responses from more than 575 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.
