MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - 3M, a global leader in innovative product solutions, has partnered with JRTech Solutions, a leading digital systems integration company and provider of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), to introduce an ultramodern digital tracking and documentation system at the 3M Brockville, Ontario Production Site.

This collaboration has resulted in the development of a custom automated digital solution designed to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of 3M's production processes. Utilizing JRTech's advanced Pricer Infrared (IR) communication platform, this innovative system seamlessly integrates with the industrial programmable logic controllers (PLCs) 3M uses to run automation equipment. The system is specifically engineered to verify product specifications, design parameters, and operation details, recording this crucial data directly into an SQL database and updating bin labels with current production information in near real time. This integration marks a significant advancement in manufacturing technology, offering an elevated level of digital security while keeping the integrity of the production cycle.

Key to this breakthrough is the choice of IR communication technology. When combined with the exceptionally long battery life of Pricer Power+™ ESLs, the unparalleled speed of IR communication has proven essential for the continuous data exchange needed across various production stages.

Andrew Hough, Electrical Controls & Automation Engineer at 3M's Personal Safety Division, praised the project's success: "The flexibility of the Pricer System, coupled with its elevated level of security, is why we chose to team up with JRTech Solutions on this important project. Given its success, 3M is now exploring the potential to expand this pilot project to other parts of the organization."

Echoing this sentiment, Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions Inc., highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "Our work with 3M underscores the flexibility, scalability, precision, and security of Infrared communication. The reputation of 3M for precision and quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the best in smart label technology. We are honored to have been chosen by 3M for this landmark project, which proves the innovative application of our digital labels in manufacturing."

This project's success is a milestone in manufacturing, showing the potential for digital innovations to transform traditional production processes. Both 3M and JRTech Solutions are committed to continuing their partnership, exploring new ways to apply this technology across different sectors and ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency in manufacturing.

