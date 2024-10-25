TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government supported the repairs and renewals of St. Hilda's Towers, a 330-unit affordable housing project for seniors in Toronto.

St. Hilda's is a not-for-profit seniors residence property in Toronto's Dufferin and Eglinton neighborhood. These repairs have prevented the closure of the complex, which provides over 300 homes for low-income seniors at 800 Vaughan Road and 2339 Dufferin Street. The repairs and rehabilitation, along with operational restructuring, aim to ensure the long-term viability and affordability of this project for four to five decades.

WoodGreen Community Services entered into a long-term agreement in 2023 with the Board of Directors of St. Hilda's Towers and the Lewis Garnsworthy Residences to be the operator and property manager of the project to oversee day-to-day operations.

This facility provides supportive care services and incorporates aging-in-place best practices to address challenges like disability, poor health and language barriers.

A breakdown of funding for the housing project includes:

Over $40 million in low interest repayable loans and $4.9 million in forgivable loans from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF),

$150,000 from the federal government through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's SEED funding program,

$9 million from the City of Toronto.

Quotes:

"Seniors are priority for our federal government. Ensuring they have an affordable safe place to live is at the top of our agenda. Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. As we remain committed to building new affordable homes, we also recognize the importance of supporting the repair and renovation of existing homes to ensure Canadians can continue to thrive in their communities. Projects like St Hilda Towers are vital for the well being of our seniors, and we must ensure they receive the support they need to sustain their impact for year to come" – Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"It is so important that our city's seniors have access to safe, affordable, and stable housing. We are dedicated to increasing housing options for seniors so that they can continue to experience a sense of community, good health and autonomy. That's how we create a more caring city, a place where everyone belongs." – Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto

"WoodGreen is proud to be the non-profit operator for the St. Hilda's Seniors Community, where seniors can find not just affordable housing, but a true community of care and support. We are deeply grateful for the investment from the City of Toronto and CMHC, which allows us to deliver essential services that enrich the lives of residents and foster a sense of belonging. Together, with the continued support of the board of St Hilda's, we're building a brighter, more inclusive future for seniors in Toronto." – Anne Babcock, President and CEO, WoodGreen Community Services

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing. This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional to the fund. As of June 2024 , the federal government has committed $54.28 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units.

, the federal government has committed through the NHS to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units. WoodGreen Community Services, one of the largest non-profit housing providers in Toronto , currently owns or manages more than 1,800 affordable housing units. They specialize in seniors care and housing, with more than 55 years of experience creating successful tenancies and have a wide range of connected services for seniors such as community health services including Meals on Wheels, social programs, and more.

, currently owns or manages more than 1,800 affordable housing units. They specialize in seniors care and housing, with more than 55 years of experience creating successful tenancies and have a wide range of connected services for seniors such as community health services including Meals on Wheels, social programs, and more. The repairs for the 800 Vaughan Road and 2339 Dufferin Street towers were completed in November 2022 and September 2024 respectively.

