Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Oct 25, 2024, 14:15 ET
Oct 25, 2024, 14:15 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government supported the repairs and renewals of St. Hilda's Towers, a 330-unit affordable housing project for seniors in Toronto.
St. Hilda's is a not-for-profit seniors residence property in Toronto's Dufferin and Eglinton neighborhood. These repairs have prevented the closure of the complex, which provides over 300 homes for low-income seniors at 800 Vaughan Road and 2339 Dufferin Street. The repairs and rehabilitation, along with operational restructuring, aim to ensure the long-term viability and affordability of this project for four to five decades.
WoodGreen Community Services entered into a long-term agreement in 2023 with the Board of Directors of St. Hilda's Towers and the Lewis Garnsworthy Residences to be the operator and property manager of the project to oversee day-to-day operations.
This facility provides supportive care services and incorporates aging-in-place best practices to address challenges like disability, poor health and language barriers.
A breakdown of funding for the housing project includes:
Quotes:
"Seniors are priority for our federal government. Ensuring they have an affordable safe place to live is at the top of our agenda. Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. As we remain committed to building new affordable homes, we also recognize the importance of supporting the repair and renovation of existing homes to ensure Canadians can continue to thrive in their communities. Projects like St Hilda Towers are vital for the well being of our seniors, and we must ensure they receive the support they need to sustain their impact for year to come" – Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"It is so important that our city's seniors have access to safe, affordable, and stable housing. We are dedicated to increasing housing options for seniors so that they can continue to experience a sense of community, good health and autonomy. That's how we create a more caring city, a place where everyone belongs." – Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto
"WoodGreen is proud to be the non-profit operator for the St. Hilda's Seniors Community, where seniors can find not just affordable housing, but a true community of care and support. We are deeply grateful for the investment from the City of Toronto and CMHC, which allows us to deliver essential services that enrich the lives of residents and foster a sense of belonging. Together, with the continued support of the board of St Hilda's, we're building a brighter, more inclusive future for seniors in Toronto." – Anne Babcock, President and CEO, WoodGreen Community Services
