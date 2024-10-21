30 new homes coming to Kingston

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government and the city of Kingston announced a combined investment of approximately $7.2 million to help build 30 new homes across three projects in Kingston.

The announcement took place at 111 MacCauley Street, where Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region has built eight homes, including two accessible ones. These homes are providing deeply affordable rental homes for homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness. The project is near a revitalized neighbourhood park, the Rideau Heights Community Centre, and a library. This project is now complete and residents moved in this month.

The second project is located at 206 Concession Street, a transitional housing stabilization program. The project includes 18 bedrooms, each with a private bathroom a communal kitchen, dining and lounge areas. It will provide programming administered by Addictions and Mental Health Services – Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington. Construction for the project is underway and is expected to be completed later in 2024.

Located at 255 Yonge Street on municipally-owned land, the third project announced today is a four-unit development that will be overseen by Tipi Moza – an Indigenous housing provider in Kingston. The project will support Indigenous households, including women and their children, and is expected to be completed by the winter of 2025.

A breakdown of these projects' funding includes:

111 Maccauley Street:

over $480,000 in federal funding through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3),

in federal funding through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3), over $260,000 plus land contributed from the City of Kingston

plus land contributed from the over $350,000 from Habitat for Humanity.

206 Concession Street:

over $4.6 million in federal funding through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3),

255 Yonge Street:

over $1.5 million in federal funding through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3),

The City will also be providing ongoing municipal operating funding to support both operations and to ensure the continued provision of services for 111 MacCauley St and 255 Yonge St. projects

Quotes:

"Having access to safe and affordable homes for all is key to improving the health and well-being of our communities. Today's announcement is a great example of how great partnerships with the city of Kingston have a direct and tangible impact on the Kingston community; together, we will help improve the quality of life for those who need it most." Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement reflects our city's commitment to addressing the housing needs of the community. With the support of our federal partners, these housing projects will provide more than just shelter—they will offer safety, stability, and a sense of community to those in need. As a city, we are proud to work alongside organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Addictions and Mental Health Services, and Tipi Moza to create housing that strengthens our community and gives hope for a brighter future."- Bryan Paterson, Mayor for the City of Kingston

"At Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region, our mission is to provide affordable housing and homeownership for deserving families within our community. The Tiny Home Project at Shannon Park is a collaborative effort involving key stakeholders, including the City of Kingston, the Government of Canada (CMHC), the Limestone School Board BCIP program, and Habitat Kingston. This initiative addresses the pressing issues of homelessness and the lack of accessible housing in our area. Designed as an income-geared rental program, it aims to support some of the city's most vulnerable residents. With this project, we are proud to offer these individuals a safe and decent place to call home."- Gary Lees, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Kingston.

"The Government of Canada's contribution to this 18-bedroom residential treatment facility provides the program with a permanent home to deliver comprehensive support for those in need of affordable housing, addiction recovery, and mental health services. We're offering individuals not just a place to live, but a community that also includes the resources and care necessary for long-term recovery and well-being," - Shaun Allan, Program Manager, Addiction and Mental Health Services – Kingston, Frontenac & Lennox and Addington

"This new housing is a meaningful step towards addressing the housing needs of Indigenous community members in Kingston. By creating safe, affordable, and culturally supportive housing, we're helping individuals and families build strong, stable foundations where they can thrive."- Winnie Peters, Executive Director, Tipi Moza

Quick facts:

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is a $4 billion program and is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a program and is part of the , a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples.

The total number of units created with the support of the three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units.

