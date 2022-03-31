In celebration of her 3 years of remission and to launch this year's Challenge, Camille Parker will shave her head in support of children with cancer

MONTREAL, March 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Leucan launches its 22nd edition of the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge, presented by Proxim, in a spirit of celebration. Camille Parker, a young survivor of cancer, celebrates three years of remission tomorrow, April 1. To mark this happy occasion, she becomes a spokesperson for the campaign and she will have her turn under the razor on May 7.

Leucan, a gift for children with cancer

Camille, who was diagnosed at age 12 with a stage 4 osteosarcoma, and her family weathered many storms during her illness: the shock of the diagnosis, painful treatments and the amputation of her leg. Despite it all, Camille is resilient and prefers to see the good in each situation: "The day my leg was amputated was a good day. It's the day where the mass in my leg was removed. It's the day that saved my life."

Through the ups and downs, Leucan accompanies and helps families of children with cancer like Camille from the diagnosis and through every stage of cancer and its side-effects by offering many services to alleviate suffering, help financially and support families daily.

"Leucan adds joy to your treatments. And it's hard to add joy to treatments; it's a dark period. For me, Leucan is truly a gift. I want to give back to the cause," adds Camille.

The Leucan Shaved Head Challenge is back in person

Ever popular, the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge is back in person and invites the population to sign up to one of its many public shaving sites or organize their very own private shave. Whether crying tears of joy, or in a solemn silence; laughing uncontrollably or impossibly focused, there are as many ways to experience the Challenge as there are participants who dare to shave their heads. "We really feel a sustained passion for the Challenge. With over 100,000 shaved heads since its beginnings, the Challenge shows no signs of slowing down and is still a must in Quebec," maintains Stefany Brulier, Director of Annual Campaigns at Leucan.

Leucan thanks comedian Dominic Paquet, who returns as spokesperson for the 11th consecutive year.

For more information or to register to take on the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge, visit tetesrasees.com.

About the Challenge

The Leucan Shaved Head Challenge is a major fundraising campaign that engages the community in a solidarity wave to provide families of cancer-stricken children with the services they need. It is also a gesture of support for children having to cope with a change in their appearance in the form of hair loss, a side-effect of chemotherapy.

About Leucan

For more than 40 years, Leucan has been supporting cancer-stricken children and their families from the day of diagnosis through every stage of the disease and its side-effects. As a loyal ally of hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the Association provides specific and personalized services delivered by a qualified team with a cutting edge expertise. Leucan also funds clinical research and the Leucan Information Centre. With its nine offices, Leucan is present throughout Quebec.

About Proxim

Proxim was founded through the major grouping of independent pharmacists-owners. With more than 300 drugstores across Quebec, the pharmacists-owners affiliated with Proxim are leading health professionals in their respective communities. Their priority is to provide their patients with specialized and tailored care and support to promote better health.

