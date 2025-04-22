Inspired by the proverb "It takes a village to raise a child", the campaign beautifully illustrates that it takes one just as much to accompany a child in their fight against cancer. The video ad features Élisabeth, a 6-year-old Leucan child, celebrating the end of her treatment by ringing the hospital bell, a ritual in many hospitals. Surrounded by her parents, Dominique and Olivier, and her sister Florence, she walks through a guard of honour formed by the nursing staff and Leucan team, who have accompanied her every step of the way.

But as she exits, a surprise awaits her: the 100,000 Leucan Shaved Head Challenge participants welcome her, forming a huge chain of hope.

"To enable Leucan to pursue its mission of promoting the recovery and well-being of children with cancer and their families, it takes a huge village. It was important for us to thank all the participants who have shaved their hair as part of the Challenge over the past 25 years. This long guard of honour is the perfect image to represent the collective strength of all the players in Quebec society: the medical staff, the Leucan team, our partners, our volunteers, donors and participants in fundraising activities," explains Julie Charbonneau, Leucan's Director of Communications.

The Leucan Cut, trendy 25 years

With over 100,000 heads shaved and more than $70 million raised in 25 years, the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge has become one of the largest solidarity movements in Quebec. The gesture of shaving one's head is a powerful symbol, a concrete way of expressing support for children who lose their hair through treatment. And, 25 years later, the Leucan haircut is still as fashionable as ever.

Want to be part of the village—or sport a powerful new look? Register now: www.tetesrasees.com.

About Leucan

For over 45 years, Leucan has been committed to supporting children with cancer and their families, from the time of diagnosis through all stages of the disease and its effects. A loyal ally to hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the Association offers distinctive and adapted services thanks to a qualified team that has developed leading-edge expertise in the field. These services are complemented by clinical research funding and the Leucan Information Centre. Thanks to its nine offices, Leucan is present throughout the province.

About the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge

The Leucan Shaved Head Challenge® is a major fundraising event that mobilizes the community in a spirit of solidarity to help Leucan fulfill its mission. Of all fundraising activities, the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge®, presented by Proxim, is without doubt the one that demands the most courage from participants, who have a very strong and direct involvement with the cause. Over the past 20 years, more than 100,000 people have helped raise nearly $70 million.

About Proxim

Proxim is a group of over 300 independent pharmacist-owners. With pharmacies across Quebec, Proxim-affiliated pharmacist-owners are leading healthcare professionals in their communities. Their priority is to provide their patients with specialized, customized support to improve their health.

SOURCE: Alexandra Morin, Communications Supervisor, [email protected], 418-944-5271