MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Leucan , the Charles-Bruneau Foundation and the Quebec Cancer Foundation are announcing a partnership to create a new financial aid program in support of young people affected by the sequelae of cancer treatments. With funding from the three organizations, this initiative will make it possible to extend the preservation of reproductive cells by an additional five years by covering the annual cost of storage. Some two-thirds of childhood cancer patients will experience significant long-term effects resulting from their treatments, one of which can be infertility.

Leucan, the Charles-Bruneau Foundation and Quebec Cancer Foundation united for the fertility of young cancer patients. (CNW Group/Leucan)

Since November 15, 2021, Quebec's Medically Assisted Reproduction (MAR) program has provided storage services for ovarian tissue, eggs, sperm and embryos as part of fertility preservation for surgical or gonadotoxic reasons for up to five years, or until age 25. After this period, annual storage fees must be paid.

Now, thanks to this new partnership, the additional annual storage fee will be covered until age 30 instead of 25. The aim is to give young people who are afflicted with cancer more time to make major decisions that will impact their future. Thus they can regain control of their adult lives without having to make a rushed decision. In addition, they will be relieved of a significant financial burden at this stage in their lives.

Adjusting to new realities to enhance support

On average, in Quebec, women have their first child at age 31 and men at 34. Leucan, the Fondation Charles-Bruneau and the Quebec Cancer Foundation felt it was important to adjust to the current needs of young people and extend the storage period of their reproductive cells.

These young people are already navigating a constant whirlwind of worries. Cancer adds even more, especially when it comes to concerns about fertility at an age when these questions are not usually top of mind. Since fertility preservation must be arranged with their medical team before cancer treatments begin, the program funded by these three organizations offers vital support, helping to ease the mental stress during this difficult time.

"The words 'egg retrieval' seemed so simple at first, but the ordeal was far greater than I could have imagined. Injections and hormones; a very painful combination. Despite the pain, I told myself it was worth it. If one day I want children, at least I have the option. And with this program, I now have the time," says Florence, 17, diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

A natural partnership between three Quebec organizations

As key players in pediatric oncology, this partnership highlights Quebec's leadership in addressing the lasting effects of childhood cancer. Supporting cancer survivors who are living with the long-term effects of their illness, improving their quality of life, easing their day-to-day worries and giving comfort are central to the missions of the three organizations involved in the initiative.

"This project is essential to meet the needs of families that have a child with cancer. Joining forces to better respond and adapt to the evolving reality of these young people was an obvious choice for our three organizations. This new program aligns with our respective missions and clearly shows that together we are much stronger, we can act more quickly and we can offer more."— Juli Meilleur, Executive Director, Leucan; Rébecca Dumont, Chief Executive, Charles-Bruneau Foundation; Marco Décelles, General Manager, Quebec Cancer Foundation

About Leucan

For the last 45 years, Leucan has been supporting cancer-stricken children and their families from the day of diagnosis through every stage of the disease and its side-effects. As a loyal ally of hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the Association provides specific and personalized services delivered by a qualified team with a cutting edge expertise. Leucan also funds clinical research and the Leucan Information Centre. With its nine offices, Leucan is present throughout Quebec.

About the Charles-Bruneau Foundation

Since its inception in 1990, the mission of the Charles-Bruneau Foundation has been to give all children with cancer the best possible chance of recovery. Following investments of more than $44 million, specialized Charles-Bruneau units have been set up at the four university hospitals in Quebec that treat children with cancer: CHU Sainte-Justine, the Montreal Children's Hospital, CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS and CHU de Québec-Université Laval. With the financial commitments announced in 2021, the investments in research will total $55 million since the foundation's creation, making it the leading funder of pediatric hemato-oncology research in Quebec.

About the Quebec Cancer Foundation

For 45 years, the Quebec Cancer Foundation has dedicated the funds raised to daily support thousands of Quebecers suffering from cancer and their loved ones. The Foundation thus offers complementary therapies — physical well-being and psychological support — through its regional centers in Montreal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières and Lévis, in addition to having the largest accommodation network in the province. In addition, it offers financial and legal assistance programs to people in precarious situations. It also offers tailored help to young people aged 15 to 39 affected by cancer via its Programme à Félix. Finally, through its Info-cancer Services, the Foundation offers listening, answers and reassurance throughout Quebec.

