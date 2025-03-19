"After five years, we can say 'mission accomplished'. Fifty women have agreed to shave their hair, raising close to one and a half million dollars for the cause. This movement was initially created to invite more women to participate in the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge; today, the participation rate is as high among women as it is among men. Finally, the goal of redefining beauty diktats was well understood: hair should not define femininity. This final year will be just as exceptional, with women who deserve all our admiration," explains Juli Meilleur, Executive Director of Leucan.

Here are the women who make up the Audacieuses 2025 cohort:

Isabelle Adhaji - Vice-President, Communications, Caisse de dépôt et de placement du Québec

- Vice-President, Communications, Caisse de dépôt et de placement du Québec Caroline Casabon - President, L'Exécutive by Caroline Casabon

- President, L'Exécutive by Sophie Desmarais - Mortgage broker and grieving Leucan mom

- Mortgage broker and grieving Leucan mom Andréanne Gauthier - Photographer

- Photographer Catherine Gendron - Head of Culture and Governance, AGF Group Inc.

- Head of Culture and Governance, AGF Group Inc. Nathalie Hébert - General Manager, Charles River Laboratories Sherbrooke

- General Manager, Charles River Laboratories Sherbrooke Valérie Lemieux - Assistant Vice-President, Training and Development, IGM Financial

- Assistant Vice-President, Training and Development, IGM Financial Karine Toutant - Partner and Director of Sales and Operations, Buropro Citation

Portraits and links to the Audacieuses fundraisers are available at www.audacieuses.tetesrasees.com

Shaving her hair in memory of her son

On March 1, 2024, Sophie Desmarais, mortgage broker and grieving mother of Leucan, saw her life changed forever: her son Milan passed away after a four-year battle with cancer. This woman, who embodies the very definition of courage and daring, agreed to take up the Challenge in honor of her son: "To mark the first anniversary of Milan's death, I had the choice of staying at home and crying, or doing something special. I decided to shave my hair! Milan taught us to make the most of every moment. And today, we're trying to carry on in that spirit."

Additional information on pediatric cancer

Every day in Quebec , nearly one family is diagnosed with cancer;

, nearly one family is diagnosed with cancer; Thanks in part to Leucan's investments, the survival rate for children diagnosed with cancer has risen from 15% to 82% in recent decades;

70% of children who survive pediatric cancer will develop after-effects. For 50% of them, these sequelae will be severe;

Leukemia accounts for a third of all cancers in children aged 0 to 14 in Canada ;

About Leucan

For over 45 years, Leucan has been committed to supporting children with cancer and their families, from the time of diagnosis through all stages of the disease and its effects. A loyal ally to hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the Association offers distinctive and adapted services thanks to a qualified team that has developed leading-edge expertise in the field. These services are complemented by clinical research funding and the Leucan Information Centre. Thanks to its nine offices, Leucan is present throughout the province.

About the Leucan Shaved Head Challenge

The Leucan Shaved Head Challenge® (LSHC) is a major fundraising event that mobilizes the community in a spirit of solidarity to help Leucan fulfill its mission. Of all fundraising activities, the DTR, presented by Proxim, is without doubt the one that demands the most courage from participants, who have a very strong and direct involvement with the cause. Over the past 20 years, more than 100,000 people have helped raise nearly $70 million. Les Audacieuses are part of this challenge.

SOURCE Leucan

Alexandra Morin, Supervisor, Communications, [email protected], 418-944-5271