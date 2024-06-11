OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The six artists shortlisted for the 2024 Sobey Art Award , Canada's preeminent prize for contemporary visual artists, were announced today by the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and the Sobey Art Foundation (SAF). Works by the six finalists will be on view at the NGC from October 4, 2024, to March 16, 2025. The winner will be announced at a celebration event on November 9, 2024.

For the first year ever, the independent jury overseeing the longlist selection process and shortlist deliberations is made up of six Canadian artists, all former Sobey Art Award recipients or finalists, with representation from each of the regions, as well as an international juror.

This year, Circumpolar has been added as a sixth region, increasing representation from across the country. Prize money now totals $465,000.

The 2024 Sobey Art Award finalists are:

Taqralik Partridge (Circumpolar) is a writer, spoken-word poet, visual artist and curator. Her work has been presented in Sydney, Australia; London, England; and at various galleries across Canada. Partridge is originally from Kuujjuaq, Nunavik and is currently living in Ottawa, Ontario.

Judy Chartrand (Pacific) Her ceramic and installation-based work exposes urgent issues around racism, ignorance and privilege, characterized by a keen interest in the social circuits of value. Chartrand is of Manitoba Cree heritage. She is based in Vancouver, BC.

Rhayne Vermette (Prairies) is a Métis image maker and storyteller. Her work emphasizes an interruption of image through collage, photography, and analog filmmaking. From Manitoba, Vermette is based in Winnipeg.

June Clark (Ontario) has had solo exhibitions at venues including the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, the Ringling Museum of Art in Florida, and the Studio Museum in Harlem. She is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Nico Williams ᐅᑌᒥᐣ (Québec) has a multidisciplinary and often collaborative practice that is centred around sculptural beadwork. Williams lives and works in Tiohtià:ke/Montreal, Québec, and is a member of Aamjiwnaang First Nation (Anishinaabe).

Mathieu Léger (Atlantic) His work reflects ideas surrounding time, the body, and process-related trace. His current work investigates spatial awareness through performance, sound, and image. He divides his time between faraway places and Moncton, New Brunswick.

"On behalf of the Foundation, our sincere congratulations go to the six artists shortlisted for the 2024 Sobey Art Award. We look forward to engaging with their work and celebrating their achievements over the coming months," said Bernard Doucet, Executive Director, Sobey Art Foundation. "This is a momentous year as our partners at the NGC have worked with an artist-led jury to recognize the work of homegrown artists from six regions across Canada. We are honoured to work with all the artists participating in this year's award process and are particularly excited for the first-ever exhibition featuring works from six regions."

"A wide range of creative practices distinguishes this year's shortlist, including sculpture, beadwork, ceramics, photography, experimental film and mixed-media installations," said Jonathan Shaughnessy, Director, Curatorial Initiatives, National Gallery of Canada; and Chair, 2024 Sobey Award Jury. "This year, the peer-to-peer conversation brought forward by an artist-led jury resulted in recognizing six artists whose vision, determination and commitment to innovation has remained unwavering – in some cases over many decades. Each one is fully deserving of the widespread recognition that accompanies the Sobey Art Award spotlight."

2024 Sobey Art Award Jury

The members of the 2024 Sobey Art Award jury are: asinnajaq (Circumpolar); Jeremy Shaw (Pacific); Divya Mehra (Prairies); Stephanie Comilang (Ontario); Caroline Monnet (Québec); Mario Doucette (Atlantic); and Zoé Whitley, Director, Chisenhale Gallery, UK (International).

About the Sobey Art Award

The Sobey Art Award (SAA) is Canada's preeminent prize for Canadian contemporary visual artists. Created in 2002 with funding from the Sobey Art Foundation (SAF), the Award has helped to promote new developments in contemporary visual art and propel the careers of artists through financial support and recognition in Canada and beyond. The SAA has been jointly administered by the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and SAF since 2016.

The past winners of the Sobey Art Award are: Brian Jungen (2002), Jean-Pierre Gauthier (2004), Annie Pootoogook (2006), Michel de Broin (2007), Tim Lee (2008), David Altmejd (2009), Daniel Barrow (2010), Daniel Young and Christian Giroux (2011), Raphaëlle de Groot (2012), Duane Linklater (2013), Nadia Myre (2014), Abbas Akhavan (2015), Jeremy Shaw (2016), Ursula Johnson (2017), Kapwani Kiwanga (2018), Stephanie Comilang (2019), Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (2021), Divya Mehra (2022) and Kablusiak (2023).

About the National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years. For more information, visit gallery.ca .

