CALGARY, TREATY 7 TERRITORY, AB, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in recognition of their outstanding leadership, Katy Thorne of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and the Lower Nicola Indian Band's Public Works Team were announced as the 2024 recipients of the National First Nations Water Leadership Award at the Assembly of First Nations' National Housing and Infrastructure Conference held in Calgary, Alberta.

Now in its seventh year, the National First Nations Water Leadership Award recognizes First Nations individuals, teams and organizations who are making a difference in their communities. The nominees for this year's award demonstrate innovation and dedication in improving access to clean drinking water, advocating for source water protection and water conservation, training and mentoring the next generation of water operators, and much more.

Recognizing Water Leaders in Action

Katy Thorne: Leading Innovation in Water Operators

Katy Thorne has been instrumental in building a network of water operators to push the boundaries of conventional training and develop solutions for many of the obstacles the water operator community faces.

A three-time nominee, Katy is deeply engaged in educating her community of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia about public works, water stewardship and continual quality improvement. She frequently represents the voices of water operators at speaking events. As a Level 2 Water Distribution and Wastewater Collections operator, Katy is responsible for operating and maintaining large-scale water and wastewater networks for her community. Katy is also a Cross Connection Control Inspector and is implementing a program to protect the water system. Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc includes a range of industrial and economic development clients like Mount Paul Industrial Park, residential areas, and the new Chief Louis Crossing Commercial Complex.

In addition to her professional contributions, Katy is also a recreational ice hockey player and a referee in the Officiating Program of Excellence with Hockey Canada.

Lower Nicola Indian Band Public Works Team: Protecting Water and Building Community Trust

Josh Moore, Skyler Peterson, and Cody Kovacs from the Public Works Team of the Lower Nicola Indian Band in British Columbia have distinguished themselves through their hands-on approach and unwavering dedication to ensuring their community's drinking water remains safe. The team conducts routine testing and responds swiftly to water-related issues, demonstrating their commitment to public health and safety. They are also responsible for many other duties in their community to keep it running smoothly.

When a shared well in the community was under a long-term drinking water advisory due to issues with water quality, the team stepped in to identify and resolve the problem. They found the source of the untreated water entering the system, made the necessary repairs, and conducted weekly sampling until the results were consistently clear. To protect their community's health and wellbeing, they continued monthly testing and provided community outreach and education to help prevent future issues.

Known for consistently monitoring and improving water safety protocols, Josh, Skyler, and Cody not only maintain the water systems but also strengthen trust within the community by keeping residents informed and engaged.

Nominations now accepted for the 2025 National First Nations Water Leadership Award

Nominations for the 2025 National First Nations Water Leadership Award can be submitted until May 31, 2025. More details, including eligibility criteria and online nomination form, are available on Indigenous Services Canada's website.

Quotes

"No matter where you stand in your community, when it comes to safe drinking water, we all have a role to play. I encourage you to do what you can. Learn, advocate, and respect water because Water Is Life."

Katy Thorne - Utilities Operator, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Recipient of the 2024 National First Nations Water Leadership Award

"Safe drinking water isn't just a service we provide - it's a promise we make to every family, every child, and every citizen in our community. This recognition honours the tireless work of our entire team, the support of our community, and reminds us that when it comes to public health, excellence isn't optional - it's essential. We're proud of what we've accomplished but even more inspired about the future we're building together. Proud to be LNIB!"

Josh Moore, Skyler Peterson, Cody Kovacs - Public Works Team, Lower Nicola Indian Band

Recipients of the 2024 National First Nations Water Leadership Award

"It's deeply moving to see leaders like Katy, Josh, Skyler and Cody transforming their communities through their dedication to clean water access. This Award recognizes their unwavering commitment, but it's their impact on future generations that truly matters. These champions show us what real Reconciliation looks like – Indigenous-led solutions creating lasting change in their communities. These remarkable individuals remind us that clean water isn't just about infrastructure – it's about dignity, health, and the fundamental right to safe drinking water in every First Nation community across Canada."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The recipients will receive a trophy and a piece of Indigenous artwork, and all nominees will receive a pin designed by an Indigenous company.

A record 49 nominations were received for the 2024 National First Nations Water Leadership Award.

Nominees are First Nations individuals, community members or leaders, or First Nations organizations or communities.

Nominations are reviewed by an advisory committee of First Nations organizations and past winners.

Nominations for the 2025 National First Nations Water Leadership Award will be accepted until May 31, 2025 . ISC's website outlines the nomination process.

