2024 Hiring and Compensation Trends: Numbers to Know in a Complex Labour Market

Newly released Robert Half Salary Guide reveals how employers are responding to worker expectations about pay, perks and benefits

Research features the most in-demand roles across professions

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Evolving economic conditions have workers and employers reassessing compensation, career priorities and recruiting strategies. The newly released 2024 Salary Guide from Robert Half outlines timely employment trends and starting salaries for hundreds of positions across multiple professions. Featured below are the key highlights to know heading into 2024.

Cash is still key. Nearly 4 in 10 (39 per cent) workers say their greatest frustration about job hunting is not being offered a pay package in line with expectations, and more than one-third (35 per cent) of hiring managers report an uptick in job candidates who ask to negotiate compensation packages. In addition, 35 per cent of workers said they will look for a new job if they don't get a raise.



Flexible work holds weight. 3 in 4 workers cite flexible work schedules as the top perk they want in a job, and nearly half (49 per cent) now feel that a hybrid schedule is the ideal work structure. Separate Robert Half research reveals that six in 10 workers would rather stay in a job with flexible work options than accept a position with higher pay but rigid in-office requirements.



Companies are poised to pay up for top talent. 92 per cent of hiring managers face challenges hiring skilled talent, and as a result, 4 in 10 employers plan to increase starting salaries in 2024 to attract and keep highly skilled workers. In addition, 39 per cent said they are adding new perks and benefits.



Salary transparency offers a hiring advantage. More than half of hiring managers said that including salary information in job postings helps attract qualified candidates (55 per cent) and saves time in the interview process (54 per cent). Workers also want pay transparency and 63 per cent said they would take themselves out of consideration for a role if salary ranges aren't provided upon request.



Negotiation pitfalls are common. While more workers are negotiating salaries, additional Robert Half research shows that nearly half (47 per cent) admit to making a salary negotiation mistake, the most common being accepting too low of a salary for their skills and experience (30 per cent).

"Economic uncertainty and cost of living continues to be a top concern for professionals, resulting in the high prioritization of salaries as workers look towards 2024", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Now more than ever, it's crucial to for companies to ensure that they are benchmarking salaries and overall compensation, perks, and benefits, in order to both attract and retain valued talent, enhance employee satisfaction, and maintain continuity and productivity across their business."

While overall salaries are expected to rise in 2024, increases are likely to be more measured than in recent years. Some roles, however, are especially in demand, and are expected to remain so into the new year:

Hottest Jobs

Specialization Job titles Administrative and customer support Administrative assistant

Call centre manager

Customer service specialist

Office manager

Receptionist Finance and accounting Accounts receivable/accounts payable clerk

Controller—corporate accounting

Financial analyst

Payroll administrator

Senior accountant Human Resources HR assistant

HR generalist

HR manager

HR specialist Legal Law clerk

Lawyer, 4+ years' experience

Legal administrator

Legal assistant Marketing and Creative Copywriter

Digital marketing manager

Multimedia designer

Proofreader

UI designer

UX designer

Video producer

Web designer Technology Data engineer

DevOps engineer

Help desk, Tier 1

Help desk, Tier 2

Network/cloud administrator

Network/cloud architect

Network security engineer

Software developer

Systems administrator

Visit the Robert Half 2024 Salary Guide and salary calculator to view location-specific salary ranges and national data for hundreds of positions, as well as the skills commanding salary premiums, in demand skills and certifications, and the professions doing the most hiring.

About the Research

Robert Half has reported on salaries for more than 70 years. The 2024 Salary Guide features employment trends and starting salaries for hundreds of positions across the finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, marketing and creative, legal, and human resources professions in Canada. Information in the guide is based on data from job placements managed by Robert Half teams throughout Canada, an analysis of the demand for each position, the supply of talent and other market conditions, as well as online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms.* The company produces Salary Guides in 18 countries.

*Includes responses from more than 595 workers 18 years or older (collected August 5-15, 2023) and more than 1,370 hiring managers at companies with 20 or more employees (collected May 4–13, 2023) in Canada, as well as 1,148 workers across Canada (collected May 4-20, 2023).

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca .

