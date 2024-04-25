MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Videotron's outstanding customer service and its determination to resolve issues promptly are reflected in the mid-year report released this morning by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS). While the volume of complaints logged by CCTS about the telecom industry as a whole rose sharply by 43%, Videotron stood out from the other major players with a significant drop of 11.4%.

"The numbers in the CCTS report make it clear that Videotron's commitment to listening to customers and treating them with respect is unmatched in the Canadian telecommunications industry," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "I would like to congratulate and sincerely thank our people. Every day, in every region of Québec, they maintain a close relationship with our loyal customers and set us apart from our competitors by delivering service of the highest standard."

The CCTS 2023-2024 mid-year report is available here.

Quality service makes all the difference

More evidence of Videotron's commitment to customer service:

Videotron was recently ranked the most respected telecommunications provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006 in Léger's prestigious Reputation survey.

Videotron stood out as the telecommunications provider with the best in-store experience in Québec in Léger's WOW 2024 study, while Fizz was first for online experience in Canada for the fifth year in a row.

About Videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. , is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. On April 3rd 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, creating the fourth strongest and competitive wireless service provider in Canada. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron and Freedom together had 3,764,900 subscriber connections to their mobile telephone services. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of December 31, 2023, Videotron was serving 1,355,600 television customers, 1,727,600 subscribers to its Internet services as well as 674,700 to its wireline telephone service. Finally, Videotron has been crowned the best rated telecommunication company by Quebecers in terms of customer service according to a Léger survey conducted from August 1 to 7, 2023.

