2021 Year in Review: The CBSA on the frontline to limit the spread of COVID-19, keep our communities safe and support our economy

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been at the forefront of Canada's COVID-19 response since the beginning of the pandemic. While the year 2020 was spent introducing and enforcing new health measures at the border to close it to COVID and its variants, the CBSA has spent a good part of 2021 gradually adapting measures to allow for a safe return of travellers with health always as top priority. Meanwhile, the flow of goods across our border remained steady, and postal and courier shipments rose significantly as more Canadians shopped and did business online. The CBSA also took this time to move forward on modernizing our border by using technology to facilitate and expedite activities through a more touchless travel experience.

The CBSA's 2021 highlights showcase the Agency's commitment to facilitate the free flow of commercial goods and services, support a secure and welcoming immigration system, stop dangerous drugs and weapons from entering Canada, and contribute to Canada's response to COVID-19. From January 1 to October 31, 2021, the CBSA's 14,000 employees working across Canada and around the world, including it's 6,500 uniformed officers, accomplished the following:

Limited the spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The CBSA remained focused on Canada's pandemic response in 2021, working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Agency adapted its posture rapidly to the evolving situation including the emergence of new variants of concern and the approval and distribution of vaccines.

As a result of the border restrictions introduced in 2020 and in early 2021, traveller volumes have dropped by nearly 86 per cent compared to pre-pandemic volumes, from 97.4 million in 2019 (all modes) to approximately 13.6 million (all modes) as of October 31 this year. In July, as the border measures changed, the number of travellers began rising again reaching a total of 1.3 million travellers per month, and steadily increasing to reach 2.1 million per month in October. In comparison, in 2020, there was a total of 965,409 travellers in July, and just over 1 million in August. In 2019, there was a total of 10.6 million travellers in July, and 11.3 million in August.

Maintained the flow of essential goods into Canada

As cross-border supply chains are vital to the constant flow of goods and services, including food, medical supplies and health care workers, the CBSA continued to work with its international and business partners to ensure that commercial traffic was not impeded. Given their role in delivering essential services and their contribution to keeping supply chains functioning normally, truck drivers were exempted from mandatory quarantine. From January 1 to October 31, a total of 4,833,327 truck drivers entered Canada and BSOs processed a total of 4,511,477 commercial trucks. In comparison, in 2020, the CBSA processed a total of 4,455,371 of commercial trucks during the same period, and in 2019, a total of 4,599,225 of commercial trucks were processed during the same timeframe.

Implemented and adjusted border measures

With the steady increase of vaccination levels across Canada and based on scientific data and advice from PHAC, the CBSA began implementing Canada's phased approach to adapting border measures this past summer. In July, quarantine requirements were lifted for fully-vaccinated returning Canadians. This was followed in August with the lifting of travel restrictions on discretionary travel (i.e. tourism) by fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents. A few weeks later, another important step followed: the lifting of the restrictions for discretionary travel by fully vaccinated foreign nationals. On November 19, further adjustments were announced which included changes to pre-entry testing requirements for short trips and other measures to be implemented in January 2022. The CBSA remains ready to adapt the measures as the situation evolves, such as the latest precautionary measures announced to protect Canadians with respect to the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.

Facilitated the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines shipments

To support the Government of Canada's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines for Canadians, the CBSA efficiently cleared 4,738 COVID-19 vaccine shipments since the vaccine rollout began, representing over 78.9 million doses. The CBSA continues to facilitate vaccine shipments on a regular basis. As of December 6, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Canada was 61,902,952. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect our families, communities and ourselves against COVID-19.

Expanded the use of technology to support safe and efficient border crossings

Created by the CBSA, working in close collaboration with PHAC, ArriveCAN is the official Government of Canada's mobile App and website for travellers to submit mandatory information before entry into Canada. Free and secure, ArriveCAN is an essential tool in the management of the pandemic and facilitates the process at the border in all modes of travel. A new version of ArriveCAN is released monthly to keep up with the changes at the border, including a recent and essential update to allow travellers to submit their mandatory proof of vaccination. As of November 30, the App has been downloaded more than 6.3 million times since it was first launched in April 2020.

To continue to improve and modernize the experience of travellers, the CBSA has launched a new feature in ArriveCAN called the Advance CBSA Declaration. This feature will allow travellers arriving at certain airports to electronically submit their customs and immigration declaration in advance of their arrival in Canada. This feature is currently available for travellers arriving at Vancouver International Airport through the ArriveCAN website only. It will soon be launched at Toronto Pearson International Airport and other airports across Canada.

Kept Canadians informed during challenging times

Keeping travellers well informed of the border measures as they were adjusted throughout the year was an essential element of the effort towards limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our country. The CBSA worked closely with PHAC to inform travellers about the evolving requirements to enter Canada and other travel, testing, quarantine and border measures as changes occurred throughout the year. As of September 30, the Border Information Service (BIS) handled 705,114 calls from the public seeking information on CBSA programs, services and initiatives. In comparison, the CBSA has received 480,054 calls for the same time period in 2020.

Stopped firearms, illicit drugs and other import violations at the border

The CBSA plays a key role in fighting organized crime by stopping dangerous weapons, drugs and illegal goods at the border. Travellers who do not declare their firearms upon arrival can face arrest, seizure, and criminal prosecution. As of October 31, Border services officers (BSO) made 42,839 seizures totaling 47,787 seized goods, including a total of 908 firearms. The Agency also issued a total of 1,016 penalties for food, plant and animal import violations for a total of $856,300. The CBSA is also leading a cross-border task force on behalf of the Government of Canada that will ensure that law enforcement partners on both sides of the border benefit from shared intelligence, information, and partnerships, so that they can detect and intercept the illegal movement of firearms at the border. Anyone who may have information about suspicious cross-border activity are encouraged to contact the CBSA Border Watch Toll free Line at 1-888-502-9060. Specific enforcement actions across Canada, additional facts and figures as well as other regional highlights can be found on at the associated regional backgrounder linked below.

Reunited missing children with their loved ones

The CBSA is committed to identifying and recovering missing children and the Agency is a partner of the program Our Missing Children Program (OMC), which aims at intercepting and recovering missing, abducted and exploited children and returning them to their parents and legal guardians. From January to November 8, a total of 29 missing children have been reunited with their parents or legal guardians. Founded in 1986, OMC is comprised of the CBSA, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Department of Justice Canada and Global Affairs Canada. CBSA officers have reunited 1,989 missing or abducted children with their parents or legal guardians since being a partner in OMC.

Responded to courier shipment increases

The rise in e-commerce and low-value imports in the COVID-19 environment has resulted in growing volumes of shipments. The CBSA reprioritized resources in its courier facilitation and screening to adjust to this surge. There has been a 117 per cent increase over the last three years in the volume of Courier Low Value Shipments alone. With the evolving e-commerce landscape, that increase is only expected to rise. As we enter the busiest month of shopping for the holiday season, the Agency reminds those online shoppers ordering goods from outside of Canada to get their orders in early.

Launched the CBSA Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) online portal

The Agency has progressed in simplifying the importing process for Canadian businesses with the launch of the CBSA Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) Client Portal with "Release 1". The CARM Release 1 offers importers, brokers and trade consultants a version of the online CARM Client Portal with self-service tools. It allows businesses to see their amounts owing, submit a rulings request, and manage their accounts. Functionalities of the portal will be expanded with Release 2. Since the launch of the portal in May 2021, more than 8,253 importers and 251 brokers have registered.

Supported Canada's Immigration and Refugee system

The CBSA has a longstanding history of treating the people coming through its ports of entry with compassion and professionalism. At the same time, it delivers on its mandate to screen individuals for security and other factors, and remove inadmissible people as quickly as possible – activities that maintain the integrity of the immigration process. This year, the CBSA played a pivotal role in the recent government-wide initiative to bring people from Afghanistan into Canada. CBSA officers in Canada and abroad worked with Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada and other government partners to support the arrival of over 4,800 people from Afghanistan. Responsible for securing the border, the CBSA took all the necessary steps to ensure that all persons were thoroughly screened, as done with all travellers coming to Canada. CBSA officers in Canada also continued to investigate border-related offences threatening the integrity of the system such as those acting as fraudulent immigration consultants.

Quotes

" The CBSA's role in implementing some of the world's strongest border measures has been vital in the Government of Canada's coordinated efforts to keep our country safe and support our economy during these challenging times. Equally important has been the understanding and patience of travellers and businesses who have adapted to changing health and safety measures at our border and beyond. As we continue to adapt to the evolving situation, I salute our border services employees and thank them for their steadfast commitment to their duty. "

- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

" CBSA employees have accomplished so much over the past year – they diligently kept our country and its citizens safe, while facilitating the flow of travellers and goods. As they were adapting to COVID-19 related changes, they have showed great leadership, resilience and adaptability. I am confident that CBSA employees will continue to anticipate and respond to evolving needs and priorities of our communities and our country. "

- John Ossowski, President, Canada Border Services Agency

Associated Links

Factsheet

2021 CBSA year in review: accomplishments by the numbers

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) carries out its responsibilities with a workforce of approximately 14,000 employees, including over 6,500 uniformed CBSA officers who provide services at approximately 1,200 points across Canada and at 39 international locations.

These tables outline the national CBSA statistics for January 1 to October 31, 2021 (national statistics, all CBSA regions included).

Commercial goods

17,757,995 releases (1) of goods into the commerce of Canada following a decision by a Border Services Officer

releases of goods into the commerce of following a decision by a Border Services Officer 77,485,522 courier shipments

courier shipments $133,713,603,442 Trusted Trader value for duty imported (2)

Trusted Trader value for duty imported $26,938,036,125 total duties and taxes assessed (customs duties, Special Import Measures Act [SIMA] duties, surtaxes, GST and excise taxes)

total duties and taxes assessed (customs duties, Special Import Measures Act [SIMA] duties, surtaxes, GST and excise taxes) Commercial conveyances: Highway: 4,511,477 trucks Air: 2,256,471 shipments Marine: 1,813,567 containers Rail: 1,488,316 cars



Travellers

13,598,519 travellers: Air: 4,045,224 Highway: 9,399,536 including 4,833,327 truck drivers Marine: 130,805 Rail: 22,954

travellers: 3,079,318 travellers used Primary inspection kiosks

Food, plant and animal

1,017 Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties (AAAMP) issued for food, plant and animal import violations totaling $856,300 in penalties.

Enforcement

42,839 seizures (3) (all commodities), including:

338 seizures for a total of 908 firearms seized

seizures for a total of firearms seized 10,150 seizures for a total of 32,930 weapons seized

seizures for a total of weapons seized 6,308 illegal drugs seizures valued at an estimated $357,803,151 (excludes Cannabis seizures) Cocaine (including coca leaves, coca paste, cocaine and cocaine crack): 1,002 kilograms, valued at an estimated $115,545,334 Heroin: 98 kilograms valued at an estimated $39,196,941 Fentanyl: 3 kilograms valued at an estimated $804,143 Other opioids (including opium, methadone, morphine and morphine base): 1,103 kilograms valued at an estimated $66,252,346 Other drugs, narcotics and chemicals: 19,762 kilograms valued at an estimated $136,004,387

illegal drugs seizures valued at an estimated (excludes Cannabis seizures) 4,454 seizures (currency, alcohol, clothing, jewelry, etc.)

seizures (currency, alcohol, clothing, jewelry, etc.) 20,381 cannabis seizures totaling 14,472 kilograms

cannabis seizures totaling 14,472 kilograms 1,168 tobacco seizures totaling 395,328 kilograms

tobacco seizures totaling 395,328 kilograms 40 child pornography seizures

Firearms (details)

Total firearms seized: 908

Total firearms seizures: 338

Firearms Firearms type Quantity Antique Firearm 8 Fulauto Carbine 13 Handgun 316 Miscellaneous (e.g. replica firearms, firearms parts, large capacity magazines, silencers etc…) 308 Revolver 44 Rifle 42 Semiauto Pistol 125 Semiauto Rifle 16 Shotgun 28 Other (including Full auto Pistol, Full auto Rifle, and Semiauto Carbine) 8

Weapons (details)

Total weapons seized: 32,930

Total weapon seizures: 10,150

Weapons Prohibited weapons type Quantity Automatic opening knife 4,714 Bladed Ring 53 Blowgun 7 Brass Knuckle 4,688 Centrifugal opening knife 18,849 Crossbow (one handed use) 41 Gravity opening knife 118 Innocuous device with knife 1,320 Kiyoga/Steel Cobra baton 94 Morning Star 46 Nunchaku 148 Push Dagger 737 Shuriken 135 Stun Gun 849 Taser 386 Tear Gas/Pepper Spray 740 Other (Constant Companion knife, Kusari/Manrikigusari) 5

Footnotes and Definitions

(1) Release: A release is defined as a decision by a Border Services Officer to release goods into the commerce of Canada upon the acceptance of an interim or final accounting request presented by the importer or their customs broker.

(2) Value for duty: A value for duty must be declared for all goods imported into Canada, including goods received free of charge (e.g. gifts), in accordance with the valuation provisions of the act, regardless of the circumstances of their importation. Even if duties are not owed, the value for duty of the goods being imported must still be established so that any applicable assessment of the goods and services tax, provincial sales tax or harmonized sales tax may be calculated and accurate importation and international trade statistics can be gathered. (Reference: Customs valuation handbook)

(3) Seizure: An action whereby the Crown takes physical possession of goods that have become the property of the Crown (i.e. goods that have been forfeited). If goods are not declared, or falsely declared, the CBSA can seize them. A seizure represents one single enforcement action and may represent the seizure of one item or multiple items in one single seizure action. For example, a traveller may lose the goods permanently or may have to pay a penalty to get them back. Depending on the type of goods, the terms of release and the circumstances involved, the CBSA may impose a penalty that ranges from 25% to 80% of the value of the seized goods.

Backgrounder

CBSA Atlantic Region – Operational and enforcement highlights from 2021

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Atlantic Region released operational and enforcement highlights covering the period from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

The Atlantic Region is home to over 150 service locations including 18 land ports of entry, 28 commercial marine sites, 26 airports, two ferry terminals and a number of telephone reporting sites. The Region consists of three districts (Southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island District; Northwest New Brunswick District; Newfoundland, Labrador and Nova Scotia District) and two divisions (Intelligence and Enforcement Operations; Corporate, Programs and Integration Management).

Keeping our communities safe

On June 10, CBSA officers examined a shipping container at the Port of Halifax in Nova Scotia. As a result of this examination, 54.7 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized by officers. The CBSA estimates this seizure to be valued at approximately $6.8 million.

In June, following several interceptions and seizures of prohibited weapons through the postal stream in 2020 and 2021, CBSA officers in New Brunswick executed a search warrant where a conductive energy weapon was found. Through an investigation, it was determined that the individual had attempted to import nine switchblades, one push dagger and one conductive energy device through international mail. The individual was arrested and interviewed by CBSA criminal investigators. The matter remains under investigation.

In July, Border Services Officers at the Port of Clair, New Brunswick, referred a traveller for a secondary examination. The referral and subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of an undeclared restricted handgun. The traveller was arrested by CBSA officers and issued a $1,000 penalty.

In August, CBSA officers at the Edmundston, New Brunswick, port of entry seized an undeclared stun gun. Within the same week, officers at the Woodstock, New Brunswick port of entry seized another undeclared stun gun. Stun guns are considered prohibited weapons in Canada and resulted in a $500 penalty for each traveller.

On September 4, at the St. Stephen Third Bridge port of entry in New Brunswick, officers discovered psilocybin mushrooms while searching a camper van. Through a detailed examination, they were able to locate and seize 32.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. The individual was arrested and later released with a $1,100 penalty.

On September 10, at the St. Stephen Third Bridge port of entry in New Brunswick, a camper belonging to two United States citizens who were on their way to go camping in Nova Scotia, was sent for a secondary examination. During the examination, officers discovered a prohibited spring-loaded blade and a prohibited handgun. The weapons were seized, a $1,500 penalty was issued and the travellers were denied entry into Canada.

In October, Halifax Commercial Operations referred a suspicious import shipment for further examination. The examination was conducted by the Waterfront Cargo Inspection Unit (WCIU) and resulted in the discovery and seizure of an undeclared handgun and oversized magazines.

CBSA officers at the Ports of Saint John and Halifax intercepted 52 stolen vehicles destined for overseas markets this year, with a total value of $2,552,000. Vehicle types included pick-up trucks, cars, SUVs and various luxury vehicles. All vehicles were turned over to local police for further investigation.

Although just outside of the reporting period, in addition to the total stolen vehicle interceptions reported above, CBSA officers at the Port of Halifax intercepted an additional 26 stolen vehicles during the first week of November. These vehicles are estimated to be worth over $1,700,000.

Facilitating a strong economy

CBSA officers in the Atlantic Region processed approximately 117,750 commercial trucks, and 142,918 shipping containers from January to October 2021. Over the same time period, CBSA officers in the Atlantic Region facilitated the arrival of 369,224 travellers.

On August 11, CBSA officers in Fortune, Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed the first passenger ferry from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon after an 18-month pause in passenger crossings, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions. This also marked the first arrival of passenger vehicles on the ferry, following the completion of a new vehicle ramp at the Fortune wharf. The ferry made its trip with 47 passengers and 16 vehicles.

The CBSA collects customs duties as a way to protect certain sectors of the Canadian economy. The CBSA also uses Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) to issue monetary penalties to commercial clients for violating CBSA's trade and border legislation, such as failure to pay duties. For instance, on June 7, at the Ferry Point port of entry in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, two Canadian citizens returning from the United States were referred for a secondary examination, during which officers discovered two empty luxury watch boxes and authenticity tags along with a high-end designer purse. Through a comprehensive interview, the officers determined that the travellers were each wearing a luxury watch, and that the watches were acquired in Florida. As a result of the investigation, the goods were seized under the Customs Act, with a term of release of $11,600.64. In comparison, had the travellers declared these goods, they would have paid $5,800.32 in duties and taxes.

Supporting other government departments

On March 6, Border Services Officers were dispatched from Saint John, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Lamèque, New Brunswick after receiving a request from the RCMP to assist in the recovery operation of a missing 29-year-old snowmobiler. The CBSA team used a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to assist in locating the snowmobiler in Lamèque Bay, which was covered with 45 centimetres of ice. The CBSA, using the ROV, were able to assist in locating and recovering the victim. This exemplifies the continued cooperation between the CBSA and the RCMP.

In April, CBSA investigators in Nova Scotia laid charges following a joint investigation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) into Atlantic ChiCan Seafood, a Nova Scotia based seafood plant. In collaboration with CFIA, the CBSA investigated allegations that Atlantic ChiCan Seafood was importing live lobster from the U.S. and exporting it to foreign markets as "Product of Canada". The CBSA investigated and laid three charges under the Customs Act section 153(a) for making false statements regarding the origin, weight and value of exported goods (lobster). The CFIA's investigation resulted in additional charges being laid under the Safe Food for Canadians Act. This matter is now before the courts.

In July, the Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division received information related to an identity fraud investigation involving a person living in southern New Brunswick. The CBSA investigation determined that there was an outstanding immigration warrant for the individual. Further investigation also revealed that the individual used a genuine passport to obtain an Ontario driver's license in 2011 under an alias. It was also determined that the individual used at least two genuine passports to obtain additional fraudulent documents. A referral was made to CBSA Atlantic Region's Inland Enforcement Unit who arrested the individual in August 2021. The individual was later removed from Canada.

Associated Links

Backgrounder

CBSA Quebec Region – Enforcement and Operational Highlights in 2021

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Quebec Region, presented enforcement and operational highlights for the period of January 1 to October 31, 2021.

The Quebec Region has 87 points of service including 32 land border crossings (five designated commercial offices), nine marine offices (including the ports of Montreal and Quebec City), six railway terminals, 25 international and secondary airports and one mail processing Centre. The points of service are located along the 813 km of shared border with the United States—the longest stretch of land border in Canada. The Region is also in charge of monitoring vessels along 2,500 km of coastline.

Keeping our communities safe

Since January 1, in all points of entry in Quebec, the CBSA has seized more than 1,500 prohibited weapons and prohibited weapon parts. These interceptions have prevented these weapons from entering the country and our communities.

On February 12 at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, Travellers sector, CBSA officers seized 1,165 fentanyl patches valued at $250,000 in the baggage of a Canadian traveller. The traveller appeared in court in the following days.

On February 15, CBSA seized 2.6 kg of opium (valued at $156,000) at the Léo-Blanchette International Mail Processing Centre in Montréal. Following this interception, the RCMP made an arrest.

On July 11, at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, Travellers sector, border services officers seized 25 kg of amphetamines (valued at $1,442,000.00) from a traveller from the Middle East. He was arrested.

On July 24, at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, Travellers sector, CBSA seized $32,616 in undeclared cash from a traveller who was preparing to leave Canada. The currency was seized as suspected proceeds of crime.

CBSA officers seized a prohibited firearm and magazine containing 19 rounds from a driver at the Noyan border on October 15, 2021. A $1,000 fine was imposed for failure to report and the weapon and the magazine were confiscated. The traveller was returned to the United States.

On October 15, at the Stanstead border crossing, CBSA officers seized, from a traveller's vehicle, two high-capacity magazines for an AK weapon, a high-capacity 22 calibre magazine, a defused grenade and three grams of cannabis. The traveller was arrested, his weapons were confiscated, and he paid a fine of $500, after which he was returned to the United States.

Other examples of enforcement

On May 11, at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, Travellers sector, several undeclared luxury goods (with a total value of close to $400,000), including a diamond ring valued at $220,000, were confiscated from a Canadian traveller. The traveller had to pay $118,000 to recover her goods. Had the traveller truthfully declared the value of the goods, they would have paid about $89,000 in duties and taxes, nearly $29,000 less than the penalty that was assessed.

On July 16, following a CBSA investigation, a Colombian national was found guilty of using Mexican passports and misrepresenting their identity in order to enter Canada. Eleven other individuals, suspected of being members of transnational criminal organizations known as South American Theft Groups (SATGs), were also sentenced for contravening the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA). These individuals also committed thefts when they broke and entered homes and businesses in Canada.

On July 27, at the St-Armand border crossing, officers intercepted a luxury watch undervalued by $21,500. The traveller had to pay a total penalty of $16,155.69. Had the traveller declared the initial value of the watch honestly, they would have paid about $3,900 in taxes rather than $16,155.69.

The Calmar investigation put an end to an illegal recruitment agency, which brought in 178 foreign workers unauthorized to work in Canada. On September 16, 2021, at the Québec City courthouse, three business owners accused of hiring these 178 illegal workers in hotels in the greater Québec City area pleaded guilty.

Supporting a strong economy

More than 476,015 commercial trucks crossings were processed at CBSA at ports of entry in Quebec in 2021. Approximately 16 per cent of commercial freight in Canada passes through points of entry in Quebec.

In 2021, trade verifications conducted with points of entry led to the collection of $4.7 million in evaded duties and taxes in the field of textiles, thereby protecting the Canadian economy and domestic textile businesses.

Verifying the imports of two companies led to the collection of $277 million in duties and taxes for poultry and dairy products subject to supply management that were incorrectly declared by importers, thereby protecting Canada's domestic producers.

Supporting other departments

CBSA conducted large-scale operations to support the Government of Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, during 2021, CBSA officers at Mirabel International Airport cleared millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which were distributed across Canada.

Between February and July 2021, CBSA officers at Montréal-Trudeau Airport commercial intercepted over 370,000 counterfeit N95 masks thanks to a lookout notice from our National Targeting Centre.

Associated links

Backgrounder

CBSA Northern Ontario Region – Operational and enforcement highlights from 2021

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Northern Ontario Region (NOR) today released operational and enforcement highlights covering the period from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

With its boundaries stretching from the Arctic Circle in the north, to the Manitoba border in the west, the Quebec border in the east, and the outskirts of Metropolitan Toronto in the south, the NOR is the second largest administrative area in the CBSA covering almost 3,000,000 square kilometres. Border management and border enforcement services are delivered at seven land ports of entry, two rail crossings, three seasonal ports of entry, two marine ports of entry, over 100 marine reporting sites, one ferry crossing, and more than 25 airports and air reporting sites.

Keeping our communities safe

On January 16, Border Services Officers (BSOs) at the Pigeon River port of entry (POE) conducted an examination on a commercial vehicle. The search resulted in the discovery of narcotics residue, including fentanyl, as well a manual pill press, which tested positive for amphetamine residue. The pill press is prohibited to import under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The driver and the pill press were turned over to the RCMP for follow-up within their mandate.

On January 28, the NOR's Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division (IEOD), in collaboration with the Cornwall Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Border Integrity, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, executed search warrants were simultaneously in Cornwall, on Cornwall Island and in Hogansburg, New York as part of Project Hammerhead. Consequently, over 510 kg of marijuana were seized along with $467,480 CAD, $3,000 USD, three loaded handguns with their magazines, and five vehicles. Initiated and led by the CBSA NOR, Project Hammerhead involved an investigation into an alleged sophisticated cross border smuggling organization, utilizing the Akwesasne territory as a transit point to facilitate the smuggling of firearms, marijuana, and currency across the Canada/United States border. This led to the arrest of two residents of Cornwall, one resident of Cornwall Island, one resident of St. Regis, Quebec, and three residents of Hogansburg, New York. The Cornwall Police Service arrested Mark Rudolph, of Cornwall. Rudolph entered a guilty plea and is awaiting sentencing. The other individuals were arrested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On February 17, with the support of the OPP, the NOR's IEOD executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kawartha Lakes area. The search resulted in the seizure of the following: one restricted handgun, one replica handgun, one shot gun, two rifles, one Taser, one stun gun-flashlight, one set of brass knuckles, one butterfly knife, two switchblades, three nunchakus, 21 throwing stars and one blow gun. The CBSA charged Lawrence Brazeau, from Kawartha Lakes, with 27 charges under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Customs Act. Brazeau is still before the court.

On March 25, in partnership with the OPP Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit, the NOR's IEOD executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Greater Napanee, Ontario. The search resulted in the seizure of: a set of brass knuckles, a loaded zip gun, an estimated 1.5 ounces of suspected crystal meth, 200 suspected Schedule 1 pills, and 11 bottles of suspected methadone. Darryl Vanalstyne faced 12 charges following the warrant execution. Vanalstyne is still before the court.

On March 28, a Quebec resident arrived at the Cornwall POE and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, officers discovered one assault rifle, 17 prohibited handguns, eight restricted handguns, one suppressor and 44 magazines. Christopher Jacobs was arrested on March 28, 2021 and kept under detention until his bail hearing. He was released with conditions on May 20, 2021. The case is proceeding and Jacobs is facing three charges under the Customs Act and 74 charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

On March 29, the Prescott POE conducted an export examination project. Though the project was non-resultant for contraband, Prescott was instrumental in conducting this innovative pilot to determine feasibility, best practices, and expansion opportunities for future commercial export examination opportunities. More than 30 commercial drivers were interviewed upon their exit from Canada, and 16 commercial vehicles were examined by both border services officers and the CBSA Detector Dog Service.

On May 28, in partnership with the OPP Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit, the NOR's IEOD executed multiple search warrants in Lanark and Perth, Ontario. The searches resulted in the seizure of the following: ten switchblades, ten suspected firearms, two Taser Batons, three Tasers, twelve Taser cartridges and one spring loaded baton. Devon Cutmore is facing 24 charges following the warrant execution. His father, Keith Cutmore, is facing 18 charges. Both are still before the court.

In August, an American citizen travelling with her minor child was referred for a secondary examination at the Lansdowne POE. During the examination it was determined that the mother had previously kidnapped the child and departed Canada, despite an Ontario court ruling that awarded the child's father full rights and custody. With the assistance of the OPP, the CBSA was able to reunite the child with their father at the Lansdowne POE. CBSA officers and the OPP oversaw the father's joyful reunion with his child.

The Fort Frances Flexible Response Team made 30 trips on the boundary waters this year (both winter and summer). The team encountered 38 vessels that had illegally entered Canadian waters. Following CBSA policy, the information was shared with the RCMP.

The Cornwall POE made several large tobacco seizures in 2021. The cycle of production, distribution, sale and end-use of contraband tobacco is a crime with significant impact on Canadian society and on global and domestic health objectives. Proceeds of illicit tobacco fuel organized crime and undermine the safety of our communities. These seizures are an excellent example of the work done by our officers to keep contraband tobacco off our streets and safeguard our communities:

September 7 : 31 cases of chewing tobacco/snuff and two cases of cigars

: 31 cases of chewing tobacco/snuff and two cases of cigars September 16 : 10 bags weighing approximately 147 kg

: 10 bags weighing approximately 147 kg October 1 : 20 garbage bags weighing approximately 295 kg

Facilitating a strong economy

While traveller volumes were lower due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, officers in the NOR still processed approximately 177,094 commercial trucks, 162,396 air shipments, and 847,667 courier shipments and 1,664,749 travellers. During this same period, 423,490 commercial shipments were released.

From January 1 until October 31, the Fort Frances POE processed a total of 2,363 trains, carrying more than 101,126 shipments.

In May, the CBSA enforced trade and border legislation when members of the CBSA at the Sault Ste. Marie POE facilitated the repositioning of a vessel. The client indicated that they were returning their boat to Canada after having stored it in the United States for the winter. Border Services Officers questioned the client and determined that the boat had not previously been imported into Canada. It was seized and the client paid over $51,000 for its release. Had they properly declared their vessel originally, they would have paid just $27,460.

The CBSA collects customs duties as a way to protect certain sectors of the Canadian economy. The CBSA also uses Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) to issue penalties to commercial clients for violating trade and border legislation, such as failure to pay duties. A total of $330,950 AMPS were issued to commercial importers who violated trade and border legislation.

Supporting other government departments

The Ottawa Cargo Services ensured consistent tracking and clearance of COVID-19 vaccines entering the country.

On the evening of August 16, officers at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport completed the clearance of Canadian Embassy members, Global Affairs Canada employees, and Canadian Forces personnel who had been evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Associated Links

Backgrounder

CBSA Greater Toronto Area Region – Operational and enforcement highlights from 2021

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Region released operational and enforcement highlights covering the period from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Region is home to approximately 2,200 employees who support over 340 points of services in a geographical area that includes eight of the most populous cities in Ontario.

The Region is home to the agency's largest air, cargo, mail processing, and trade operations in the country. The Region's primary point of entry is the Toronto Pearson International Airport (TPIA), which is Canada's largest and busiest international airport, in both size and volume, and serves as a key portal for both travellers and goods entering the country. TPIA is the second busiest airport for international travel in North America.

Keeping our communities safe

In May 2021, following an extensive investigation, the CBSA announced the arrest of a Toronto resident who allegedly engaged in smuggling firearm parts into Canada to manufacture firearms. Search warrants executed by GTA Region's Criminal Investigations team led to the seizure of ten firearms (seven of which were loaded); multiple prohibited devices and weapons, including firearm suppressors; 19 overcapacity magazines; a stun gun; over 600 rounds of ammunition; and, narcotics and cash.

Criminal organizations are not above exploiting a crisis to smuggle guns, drugs, and other contraband into the country. GTA officers made 18,884 seizures including suspected cocaine and suspected heroin; weapons, including firearms and replica firearms; food/plant/animal and general commodities across our airport, cargo, and mail processing operations. The total seizures are valued at approximately $222.5 million. The GTA Region conducted 48 per cent of all enforcement actions completed by the CBSA.

Firearms and weapons are high-risk commodities and their interdiction is an enforcement priority. The CBSA has taken an innovative approach to combatting the smuggling of illicit firearms, including the establishment of a Regional Firearms Interdiction Team in the Greater Toronto Area to ensure the legitimacy of personal and commercially imported firearms. GTA Region BSOs seized over 3,200 replica firearms, 5,000 illegal weapons and 334 firearms.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2021, there were 13,663 narcotics seizures valued at approximately $215.1 million. Some of these included 54 suspected cocaine and crack cocaine seizures valued at $48.3 million, 15 suspected heroin seizures valued at approximately $30 million, 39 suspected methamphetamine seizures valued at $60.8 million, 24 suspected opium seizures valued at $2.2 million, 11,469 suspected cannabis seizures valued at over $55.9 million, and 1,014 suspected khat seizures valued at over $4.3 million.

In 2021, the GTA Region was significantly involved in a number of major joint forces operations with CBSA's multiple law enforcement partners:

Project BRISA was carried out in partnership with Toronto Police Service and resulted in the arrests of 20 people and seizures of more than 1,000 kg of illegal contraband. The investigation focused on the importation of cocaine and crystal meth from Mexico to California and into Canada via tractor-trailers. The Agency played a crucial role in this investigation, which also involved the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and York Regional Police.

Project OALTO had the CBSA working alongside the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other enforcement agencies on a joint forces operation. CBSA officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport found large shipments of marijuana concealed in wooden crates that were destined to be shipped to the Caribbean. Further investigation led to search warrants that resulted in the interception of five illegal shipments containing weapons and contraband before they could be exported from Canada. The seizure consisted of approximately 43 kg of suspected marijuana, 1.5 kg of suspected cocaine, and large quantities of weapons and ammunition.

Project SOUTHAM was a 15-month investigation into Greater Toronto Area based organized crime groups that concluded with 22 individuals facing charges for 139 offences. In addition to CBSA providing intelligence support to the OPP, the GTA Region border services officers working at Toronto Pearson International Airport interdicted 86 kg of suspected cocaine from aircrafts arriving from the Caribbean.

Facilitating a strong economy

From January 1 to October 31, 2021, the Greater Toronto Area Region facilitated the arrival of over 2 million (January 1-October 31, 2021) travellers through Toronto Pearson International Airport (TPIA), which accounts for 51 per cent of the national air volume. During the same period last year, there were over 3.9 million travellers passing the TPIA. The current year volume is 49 per cent less than last year's passage at TPIA.

The CBSA Trade Program continued to deliver critical services and contribute to economic stability throughout the pandemic by processing 89,252 B2 commercial adjustment requests. The B2, casual refunds and CREDITS programs refunded $127,647,856 as of October 31, 2021. The Trade Program also closed 300 verification cases, assessing a total of $45,346,612 in duties, taxes, interest and penalties during the same period.

Border Service Officers working at the CBSA Commercial Operations District in the GTA Region processed over 4.7 million commercial shipments into Canada from January 1 and October 31, 2021, responsible for clearing approximately 37 per cent of Canada's air cargo shipments. In 2021, Commercial Operations intercepted $36.6 million dollars worth of suspected contraband from being exported, all while facilitating the free flow of goods destined for manufacturing, industry and consumers. In addition, the GTA Region has the only dedicated Export Control Team in the country, to ensure that goods leaving the country do so lawfully. This dedicated team, while working closely with our law enforcement partners, was responsible for seizing over 120 stolen vehicles before they were shipped outside of Canada.

In March 2021, the CBSA announced the conviction of a jewellery smuggler following a two-year extensive investigation thanks to the work conducted by the Greater Toronto Area Region Border Services Officers and Criminal Investigations. On March 1, 2021, Lovely Gold Inc. and its director, Rahu Sinnathamby pleaded guilty to two counts each under the Customs Act, Section 153(c) – evasion of duties, with a total criminal fine for the four charges equalling $760,000.00. Lovely Gold Inc. and Sinnathamby were also required to pay an additional $246,614.40 in regulatory penalties.

Supporting other government departments

As part of a Government of Canada rescue mission, CBSA's GTA Region welcomed a total of 18 flights of Afghan refugees at the Toronto Pearson International Airport (TPIA) since the beginning of August. Over a 46 day span, Border Services Officers from Passenger Operations facilitated the arrival of 3,385 total passengers, 1,475 of which were children under the age of 18 and conducted 512 biometric captures. 18 total flights landed at the processing site, where officers from Commercial Operations X-rayed every piece of luggage on these flights as well as conducted all necessary searches of the aircraft.

In support of Canada's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines, CBSA officers working in Commercial Operations in the Greater Toronto Area Region processed over 1,300 shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, valued at just under $900 million CAD, making up 36 per cent of all vaccines that entered Canada from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

Associated Links

Backgrounder

CBSA Southern Ontario Region – Operational and enforcement highlights from 2021

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Southern Ontario Region released operational and enforcement highlights covering the period from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

The Southern Ontario Region (SOR) covers the southern portion of Ontario including the cities of Windsor, Sarnia, London, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls, and their surrounding communities. The Region currently employs 1,400 personnel and has seven land borders, two medium sized airports, three ferry crossings, and provides service to 10 small airports and over 150 marine sites. SOR processes high volumes of land border travellers and conveyances and is home to four of the top six busiest traveller land border operations, and the top four busiest commercial land border operations in Canada.

Keeping our communities safe

Overall, the CBSA in Southern Ontario seized approximately 674.29 kg of narcotics. Here are some examples of enforcement actions this year:

On June 15, a commercial truck driven by a Quebec resident crossed at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination. The CBSA discovered and seized approximately 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine inside five duffle bags. The value of this seizure was estimated at $14 million. The driver was arrested and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

On the same day, officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized 488 ecstasy pills. A penalty of $10,000 dollars was assessed for the infraction. The suspect was returned to the United States.

On two separate days, August 9 and 31, commercial trucks driven by Ontario residents entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario. On each occasion the trucks were referred and during examination, border services officers discovered and seized a total of approximately 145 kg of suspected cocaine. Both subjects were arrested and turned over to the RCMP.

On August 29, 2021, the CBSA arrested a U.S. traveller at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ontario after officers found 18 bricks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 18 kg. The suspect and narcotics were transferred to the custody of the RCMP.

The CBSA Southern Ontario Region (SOR) seized 166 firearms from January 1 to October 31, 2021. Some examples include:

Two individuals were arrested for failing to declare four firearms and suspected cannabis (marijuana) on April 20 at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge. The goods were seized and a fine of $6,040 was paid. The individuals were returned to the United States.

Although just outside of the reporting period, on November 1, in addition to the total firearms reported above, an examination at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario revealed 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition. The subject was arrested and charged by the CBSA.

Facilitating a strong economy

The CBSA in the Southern Ontario Region processed 2,620,820 trucks (commercial conveyances/vehicles) which accounted for 58 per cent of the national land border commercial conveyance volumes.

The Ambassador Bridge alone processed 1,161,645 commercial vehicles accounting for 26% of the national land border commercial conveyance volumes.

In fact. the CBSA in the Southern Ontario Region processed 4,843,325 individuals which accounted for 52% of the national travellers who crossed at land borders.

The CBSA Southern Ontario Region (SOR) seized $765,334.17 in undeclared currency and monetary instruments (ex. stocks, bonds, banker's drafts, cheques and money orders). An 80% increase over the same period in 2020. For example, on April 9, officers at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge discovered approximately $211,496 CAD in undeclared currency resulting in a $2,500 fine and a loss of NEXUS privileges.

The CBSA Southern Ontario Region (SOR) seized 244,348.54 kg in significant tobacco seizures equating to a total value of $44,328,239.70. The revenue evaded for these enforcement actions was $65,494,974.16. Moreover, 45 per cent of the Region's total weight of tobacco seized occurred at the Ambassador Bridge.

On April 10, officers at the Rainbow Bridge intercepted four Canadian citizens involved in an organized auto theft ring and in possession of break and enter instruments. The items were seized and the subjects were arrested for breach of recognizance before transfer to regional police.

Supporting other government departments

The CBSA Southern Ontario Region (SOR) processed 2,062 asylum claims. The Peace Bridge Refugee Processing centre alone managed 918 (44.5 per cent) of the total SOR asylum claims in the first 10 months of 202 and the Rainbow Bridge, received 708 claims (34.3 per cent).

Associated Links

Backgrounder

CBSA Prairie Region - Operational and enforcement highlights from 2021

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Prairie Region today released operational and enforcement highlights covering the period from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

The Prairie Region is home to 34 land ports of entry, four marine reporting sites, and 26 airports. The Region consists of four districts (Central Alberta District; Southern Alberta and Southern Saskatchewan District; Central Manitoba, Central Saskatchewan, and Northwest Territories District; and Southern Manitoba District) and three divisions (Intelligence and Enforcement Operations, Trade Operations, and Corporate, Programs and Integration Management).

Keeping our communities safe

In February, border services officers (BSO) at the Coutts, Alberta port of entry arrested a United States (U.S.) traveller bound for Alaska after locating an undeclared handgun and 21 prohibited magazines for various firearms in the traveller's truck.

Also in February at the Northgate, Saskatchewan port of entry, a U.S. traveller sought entry for tourism despite COVID-19 restrictions in place and was arrested when BSOs found two undeclared handguns in a duffle bag. Database checks revealed the traveller also had a previous conviction, making the traveller further ineligible to enter Canada. The traveller paid a penalty for failing to declare the guns and returned to the U.S. without them.

In March, the Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) in Calgary filed six charges against a company and owner employing foreign nationals who are not permitted to work in Canada. The case is currently before the courts.

At the Coutts, Alberta port of entry in July, an unemployed U.S. traveller declared that they had no currency in their possession, but officers found they actually had US$10,000 in cash for which a source could not be substantiated. Suspecting it was the proceeds of crime, officers seized the currency with no terms of release and the traveller returned to the U.S.

Also in July, the Winnipeg Inland Enforcement Division successfully removed a foreign national with a history of attempting to enter Canada illegally. Before being removed, he had served an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty to a Winnipeg Criminal Investigations Section charge for returning to Canada without authorization.

In August, officers at Edmonton Commercial Operations were examining shipments at a courier warehouse, and intercepted and seized a shipment that contained 100 prohibited, spring-assisted knives.

In August, CBSA officers at North Portal, Saskatchewan port of entry were conducting a routine examination of a U.S. traveller who was in-transit to Alaska when they found four handguns, two prohibited assault-style rifles, three non-restricted long guns, and 40 prohibited magazines in the traveller's truck. BSOs arrested the traveller, returning only the non-restricted guns, and issued $7,000 CAD in penalties before allowing the traveller to return to the U.S.

In August, officers at the Emerson, Manitoba port of entry seized an undeclared and loaded handgun from a U.S. commercial driver. He was arrested, paid a $1,000 penalty, and returned to the U.S.

Also in August, officers from Edmonton Commercial Operations seized 2.65 kg of suspected cannabis in three export shipments at a courier warehouse.

In September, Border Services Officers from Edmonton Commercial Operations examined a shipment containing 25 litres of a yellow liquid. Lab results confirmed the substance to be Hydrochloric acid. The liquid is listed as a Class B Precursor in Part 2 of Schedule VI of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and, therefore, importations of hydrochloric acid are subject to the requirements of the Precursor Control Regulations.

In October, officers from Calgary International Airport seized 2.58 kg of suspected cannabis in an export shipment at a courier warehouse.

Also in October, officers at the North Portal, Saskatchewan port of entry conducted an offload examination of a semi-truck trailer. Their search uncovered 220 knives and 22 brass knuckles that are classified as prohibited in Canada. As these items were not properly declared, they were seized with no terms of release.

Facilitating a strong economy

While traveller volumes were again lower in 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, officers in the Prairie Region still processed approximately 486,087 commercial trucks, and 8,937,373 courier shipments, as well as 1,040,075 travellers. From January 1 to October 31, the regional also released 2,546,040 commercial shipments.

The CBSA collects customs duties as a way to protect certain sectors of the Canadian economy. The CBSA also uses Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) to issue monetary penalties to commercial clients for violating CBSA's trade and border legislation, such as failure to pay duties.

The CBSA conducted tariff classification verifications that revealed errors in the classification of goods classified as flashlights by an importer in January 2021. As a result of this review, and the client's self-corrections, the importer was assessed $396,964 in duties, taxes and penalties for payment.

The CBSA completed a national priority valuation verification on footwear that determined a non-resident importer was in violation of program conditions. After corrections and penalties, the importer had to pay $224,846.67.

Officers at the North Portal, Saskatchewan port of entry were processing a Canadian resident who was returning from the U.S. with a horse in April. The traveller was not truthful about the horse's origins, then showed a false receipt with a much lower value than was paid. These actions resulted in the traveller paying $17,350 CAD in penalties when they would have only paid about $800 CAD in GST if the traveller had provided a truthful declaration from the start.

Supporting other government departments

In August, CBSA officers at Winnipeg International Airport facilitated the expedited entry of 109 South African firefighters who arrived to support provincial efforts to fight wildfires in Manitoba.

Other highlights

In April, the Prairie Region Border Information Service reached the significant milestone of providing service to 1 million callers and responding to over 76,000 'Contact Us' emails since the implementation of COVID-19 border measures in March 2020.

In July, officers at Calgary International Airport facilitated the repatriation and clearance of two Na-to-wa-piists (sacred items) back home to the Siksika Nation in Treaty 7 territory in Canada: a Prairie Chicken Society Headdress and a Weather Dance Robe.

Associated Links

Backgrounder

CBSA Pacific Region – Operational and enforcement highlights from 2021

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Pacific Region today released operational and enforcement highlights covering the period from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

The Pacific Region is home to 43 land, air and marine ports of entry, including an international mail centre, Canada's second busiest airport and largest marine port.

The Region has five districts (West Coast and Yukon, Okanagan and Kootenay, Metro Vancouver, Pacific Highway and Vancouver International Airport) and three divisions (Intelligence and Enforcement Operations, Trade Operations and Corporate, Programs and Integration Management).

Keeping our communities safe

On February 8, the CBSA Metro Vancouver District Marine Operations and the CBSA Pacific Region Intelligence Section worked closely with the RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime section to investigate suspected smuggling of contraband goods in the marine mode. Upon examination of two ocean containers, the CBSA seized approximately 1,000 kilograms of opium, making it one of the largest opium seizures for the CBSA on record. The estimated value of the seizure is $10 million.

In February, the Pacific Region Intelligence Section, with assistance from the CBSA National Targeting Centre, identified a marine container of interest and referred it to Metro Vancouver District Marine Operations for examination. The container held multiple drums and the contents were confirmed to be GBL, which is essential to the production of "date-rape" drugs. Over 17,852 litres of GBL was seized, estimated at $1.8 million.

On February 20, two travellers were in-transit to Alaska and entered Canada at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry. During the secondary examination, border services officers found two rifles, two handguns, six handgun magazines, six rifle magazines and a firearms suppressor, as well as 28 vials of suspected steroids, 40 methamphetamine pipes and other personal amounts of narcotics. The traveller that owned all the prohibited goods was arrested and charged by the Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code.

At the Fraser port of entry on March 3, border services officers seized two undeclared firearms and currency from a traveller seeking entry into Canada. The undeclared currency had a value of over $49,000 CAD. The travellers were issued fines and were directed back to the United States (US).

On March 18, a commercial driver entered Canada in the Pacific Highway District in a tractor-trailer carrying personal care products. During the secondary examination, border services officers unloaded the trailer and found 64 individually wrapped brick-shaped objects suspected to be cocaine. The bricks had a combined weight of 71.5 kilograms with an estimated value of over $3.5 million.

At the Osoyoos port of entry, border services officers seized two over-capacity magazines and a suppressor on April 30. The subject was arrested and charged by the Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section.

On May 20, a traveller arrived at the Douglas port of entry and immediately border services officers noticed signs of impairment. A search of their vehicle revealed three empty bottles of vodka and one partially consumed, as well as undeclared firearms, over-capacity magazines, a silencer and ammunition. All firearms and weapons were seized. After sobering up, the traveller paid a $4,600 fine and returned to the US.

On May 25, two US residents in-transit through Canada were referred for a secondary examination. Border services officers in the West Coast and Yukon District conducted a search, seized eight firearms and detained food, plant and animal products including three bobcat skins, one bear paw and two ivory tusks. The traveller who owned the goods was charged under the Criminal Code and the Customs Act.

Following an investigation that began in 2012, by the Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section, two individuals pled guilty to immigration fraud in June 2021. Sofiane Duhak pled guilty to seven counts of S.127(a) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) and was sentenced to a fine of $14,000 and a Conditional Order Sentence for a period of 24 months less a day. Balraj Bhatti pled guilty to eight counts of S.127(a) of the IRPA, three counts of S.366(1)(b) of the Criminal Code and six counts of S.368(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

As part of Budget 2018 funding for the opioid crisis, the Government of Canada dedicated $31.6 million over five years to equip the CBSA to more safely and effectively detect, identify and interdict fentanyl and other highly toxic substances at ports of entry. In June, a Designated Safe Sampling Area (DSSA) officially opened in Air Cargo Operations in the Vancouver International Airport District. DSSAs allow on-site CBSA chemists to test and analyze suspected highly toxic substances and provide real-time identification of drugs and precursor chemicals.

On July 12, border services officers from Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operations intercepted 232 shipments containing 300 brass knuckles with an auto retractable knife. In a separate incident in July, 500 cartons of cigarettes declared as "camping tents" were seized.

On July 16, border services officers from the Metro Vancouver District examined a container and found a large quantity of an unknown chemical substance. After testing, the substance was confirmed as 4-Piperidone, a Class A precursor under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Over 1,500 kilograms of 4-Piperidone was seized, which had the potential to produce over 2 billion doses of fentanyl.

On August 5, border services officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre examined an export parcel that was declared as "used books." Upon inspection, each book had a clear plastic bag containing white chunky crystals. The eight books contained a total weight of 11.4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated value of $1.4 million.

At the Prince Rupert Container Examination Facility, border services officers seized over 6,900 prohibited knives from commercial shipments in the months of August and September.

On September 5, border services officers at the Vancouver International Airport performed a currency verification on a traveller returning from a trip to the US, revealing over $40,500. The money was seized as suspected proceeds of crime.



At the Roosville port of entry, border services officers seized three prohibited handguns and 11 prohibited magazines on September 21. The driver was arrested and the Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section charged the subject on September 22 in Cranbrook Provincial Court with one count each of smuggling and making a false statement under the Customs Act as well as three counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and one count of possession of prohibited devices under the Criminal Code.

From January 1 to October 31, border services officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre conducted 216 separate seizures of firearm suppressors, totalling 318 firearm suppressors (as some seizures contained multiple devices). Several of these seizures have further led to multi-jurisdictional search warrants and arrests conducted by the Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section.

The CBSA places highest priority on removal cases involving national security, organized crime, crimes against humanity, criminals and individuals with immigration violations. During this period, the Pacific Region Inland Enforcement Section enforced 138 removals relating to persons with criminality, including foreign nationals with violent histories of sexual assault and murder, as well as gang members.

Facilitating a strong economy

While traveller volumes were again lower in 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, officers in the Pacific Region still processed approximately 573,967 commercial trucks and 24,112,356 courier shipments, and released 2,070,836 commercial shipments.

The CBSA Trade Operations Division in the Pacific Region is responsible for conducting trade compliance verifications and trade services including rulings, B2 adjustments, drawbacks and duties relief. A few notable cases include:

In April, a Senior Officer Trade Compliance (SOTC) reviewed an apparel importer for a valuation verification. As the importer was not a resident of Canada and did not have a permanent establishment in Canada, the company formally adjusted the original transactional accounting, amounting to over $11 million in value for duty for the reassessment period. As a result, the CBSA recovered a total of $2,647,062 in customs duties, GST and interest.

Also in April, a SOTC received and processed B2 adjustments from a voluntary disclosure request. Under the Voluntary Disclosure Program, the company voluntarily corrected their value for duty on all importations from September 2016 to December 2019 to include transfer price payments from the importer to their parent company. As a result, the company formally adjusted the original transactional accounting, amounting to over $2.7 billion in value for duty for the reassessment period, and the CBSA recovered a total of $22,986,911 in customs duties, GST and interest.

In September, a SOTC completed one Tariff Classification verification and two monitoring verification cases for a single Canadian importer. The verifications were to ensure the company was classifying its imported dairy products on the Import Control List correctly. As the importer did not meet Section 32(2) of the Customs Act, they must now formally adjust the original transactional accounting for the value for tariff classification. These three verification cases together resulted in a recovery request of over $109 million in customs duties, GST, interest and penalties.

Other highlights

On September 5, CBSA employees from the Vancouver International Airport District participated in the Cops for Cancer – Tour de Coast event to raise funds for childhood cancer research and programs. The CBSA riders cycled over 800 kilometres and altogether, raised $314,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: or to schedule an interview with regional CBSA representatives, please contact: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945

Related Links

http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/

