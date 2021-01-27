" It's an honour to chair the jury for this national award for the first time, and I look forward to discovering artists from coast—to coast—to coast through this experience," said Sasha Suda, PHD, Director and CEO of the NGC.

"The Sobey Art Award is designed to seek out and promote the work of young artists across the country" said Rob Sobey, Chair of the SAF. "Every year we work with jurors and artists to improve the Award's structure and impact. In its twentieth year, we are pleased to announce that we are increasing the long-list prize to $10,000 to each of the twenty artists on the list, raising the overall award to $400,000. We look forward to seeing the return of the National Gallery's exhibition this fall."

The 2021 award structure will be:

$100,000 to the overall winner

to the overall winner $25,000 to each of the four other shortlisted finalists

to each of the four other shortlisted finalists $10,000 to each of the 20 long-listed finalists

The five shortlisted artists will be featured in an exhibition at the NGC during the fall of 2021. An independent jury consisting of curators from five regions (Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and the North, and the West Coast and Yukon), as well as an international juror, will oversee the selection process.

Nominations are open until Friday, March 5, 2021. The NGC will accept nominations for the Award from recognized agents, artists, and institutions. The NGC will notify the sender by e-mail upon receipt of a nomination package.

DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS: Friday, March 5, 2021, no later than 6 p.m. EST

PLEASE MAIL NOMINATIONS TO:

2020 Sobey Art Award Nominations

c/o National Gallery of Canada

380 Sussex Drive

P.O. Box 427, Station A,

Ottawa, ON

K1N 9N4

PLEASE SEND EMAIL NOMINATIONS TO:

[email protected]

About the Sobey Art Foundation

The Sobey Art Foundation was established in 1981 with the mandate to carry on the work of entrepreneur and business leader, the late Frank H. Sobey, who was a dedicated collector of Canadian art. In 2002 the Sobey Art Award was founded and quickly became the preeminent award for contemporary Canadian visual art. Awarded annually to artists aged 40 and under, the award shines a spotlight on many of the most exciting emerging artists in the country.

About the National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada is home to the largest collection of contemporary Indigenous art in the world, as well as the most important collection of historical and contemporary Canadian and European Art from the 14th to 21st centuries. Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada has played a key role in Canadian culture for well over a century. Among its principal missions is to increase access to art for all Canadians. For more information, visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram .

For further information: Denise Siele, NGC Senior Communications Manager, [email protected] | (613) 298-1380

