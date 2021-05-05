2021 Sobey Art Award Announces the 25 Longlist Artists from Across Canada

"On behalf of the Sobey Art Foundation, I want to congratulate all twenty-five longlisted artists for the 2021 Sobey Art Award. This year, the longlist prize has been increased to $10,000 per artist—so that they receive meaningful financial support to sustain their practices—while raising the overall prize-value of the award to $400,000." said Rob Sobey, Chair, Sobey Art Foundation. "The unprecedented number of first-time longlisted artists resonates loudly with the Sobey Art Foundation's commitment to amplifying new voices. I am pleased to see such an exciting array of emerging artists. Thank you to the Jury; their process has been thoughtful and their optimism for the future is palpable in the longlist. We look forward to celebrating these exceptional artists and contemporary art for all that it contributes to society."

"The Sobey Art Award celebrates the importance of contemporary art in daily life." said Sasha Suda, Director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada. "In my first year as Chair of the Jury, I'm thrilled that the Sobey Art Award received a record number of nominations with many from outside of the large urban centres that we often associate with the art world. I couldn't be more proud of the conversation at the jury table and the hard work that each juror has contributed. Most of all, it has been an extraordinary privilege to learn about the amazing art being made from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

The 25 emerging visual artists longlisted for the 2021 Sobey Art Award, from across the five regions of Canada are:

Atlantic

Carrie Allison

Rémi Belliveau

Glenn Gear

Meagan Musseau

Lou Sheppard

Quebec

Guillaume Adjutor Provost

Lorna Bauer

Dayna Danger

Sheena Hoszko

Walter Scott

Ontario

Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, and Ryan Ferko

Jawa El Khash

Tanya Lukin Linklater

Esmaa Mohamoud

Rajni Perera

Prairies and North

Alana Bartol

Maureen Gruben

Andrea Oliver Roberts

Laakkuluk Williamson-Bathory

Nic Wilson

West Coast and Yukon

Gabi Dao

Sharona Franklin

Julian Yi-Zhong Hou

Emily Neufeld

Anne Riley and T'uy't'annat-Cease Wyss

The 2021 award structure is as follows:

$100,000 to the overall winner

to the overall winner $25,000 to each of the four other shortlisted finalists

to each of the four other shortlisted finalists $10,000 to each of the 20 longlisted finalists

The five shortlisted artists will be featured in an exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada during the fall of 2021. An independent jury consisting of curators from five regions (Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and the North, and the West Coast and Yukon), as well as two international jurors, oversaw the longlist selection process and will continue to participate for the remaining deliberation rounds.

Now in its twentieth year, the Sobey Art Award is jointly administered by the Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada. Awarded annually, the award shines a spotlight on many of the most exciting emerging artists in the country. The 2021 Sobey Art Award overall winner will be announced in the fall of 2021. For more information, including biographies of the 2021 longlisted artists, please visit the National Gallery of Canada link here: https://www.gallery.ca/whats-on/sobey-art-award

